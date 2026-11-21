When Jack O’Leary starts talking about beauty in the muck, elbows out, and a miserable but beautiful race, you know he’s a lover of all things cross-country running. He’s about to get a big test of that too.

After by his own admission “a dream 12 months”, O’Leary will start as favourite to win his first senior National Cross Country title on Sunday, the event returning to the purpose-built course at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown for the first time in seven years.

The event also acts as a trial for next month’s European Cross Country in Belgrade, a year on from when O’Leary delivered a breakthrough performance in Portugal to finish fifth. With that he led the Irish men’s team to silver medals and a first podium finish in the European event after a gap of 25 years.

Since then, O’Leary moved back to the track, finishing a creditable 10th in the European Championships 10,000m in Birmingham in August, then last month moved to the roads, clocking an impressive 1:01:05 in the Valencia half marathon.

“I believe fitness is fitness, and it will show across any terrain,” says O’Leary, who turned 29 last month. “I’m lucky that I like it all, there’s not a whole lot I don’t like in running. But it is going to be a dogfight on Sunday, a miserable but beautiful race, and elbows out, just the way we like it.

“I knew in myself I had this ability, I just didn’t have the weeks, months, years of consistent training stacked up because of injuries and different bits and pieces. Finally I just had that kind of breakthrough, and I’m grabbing it with both hands. It has been a dream 12 months, so definitely confidence is up. And every time I stand on the line, I’m using that mentality that I don’t want to be beaten.

“The rain gods are also showing their face this week, the week of National Cross Country, of course they always do. We could be in for a wet one on Sunday, but there’s beauty in the muck. So I’m expecting soft- to heavy-going underfoot by Sunday.”

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O’Leary often leans on such equine analogies when describing his running, given his background in National Hunt racing (his parents run Lynn Lodge Stud farm in Killucan, Co Westmeath, and his father, Eddie, also manages Gigginstown House Stud, owned by his uncle and Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary).

Jack O’Leary: ‘I believe fitness is fitness, and it will show across any terrain.’ Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The top three finishers on Sunday, across the senior, under-23 and under-20 races, will gain automatic selection for Belgrade. O’Leary’s chief goal for Sunday, however, is the win, which would come 10 years after he won the under-20 title, also in Abbotstown. He followed that up with a sixth-place finish in the European Under-20 race, staged in Chia, Italy, won by a young Norwegian named Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Still, that “dogfight” awaits – his main rivals on Sunday include his Mullingar Harriers team-mate Cormac Dalton, who finished third last year, defending champion Brian Fay from Raheny Shamrock, and Efrem Gidey from Clonliffe Harriers, who is fast returning to his best after injury. O’Leary finished fourth last year.

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One notable absentee is Nick Griggs, who finished second in the senior race last year, before winning the European Under-23 race in Portugal. After signing with the University of Oregon in September, Griggs is set to make his US collegiate debut in Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championships, taking place in Terre Haute in Indiana.

A knee injury had curtailed his training, although Griggs has been logging up 100-mile weeks since the middle of October. His chief goal on Saturday is to help Oregon win the team title, something they’ve only achieved six times in their history, including back in 1973, when led home by Steve Prefontaine.

For O’Leary, the goal after the cross-country season will be to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles in the marathon. The 2:05:00 standard announced last week is certainly lofty, although it’s expected 60 per cent of the runners will come via the rankings.

Fiona Everard from Bandon AC is chasing her third National Cross Country title in four years. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I’m not going to say I’ll break 2:05 for the marathon,” he says, with either London or Rotterdam the target next spring, “but I hope I can get pretty close to that, which should get me within the quota for LA. And please God head off to my first Olympics.

“National Cross Country is 7.5km, I’d love them to double the distance if they could. You’re trying not to think about it too much, it’s just another race in the build-up to the Europeans, but I know this is something I will definitely look back on in my running career, and be very, very proud to have that title.”

In the senior women’s race, Fiona Everard from Bandon AC is chasing her third national title in four years, in what is traditionally one of the hardest distances races in Ireland. The 28-year-old from Enniskeane, who finished best Irish woman with her 10th place in the Europeans last year, is also running into form, winning the Autumn International on the same course last month.

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“Training has gone well, so I will go in with the aim of trying to win,” she says. “Every year is different, but you have to be somewhat ambitious, and hopefully I can push on again.”

The action on Sunday gets under way at 11.30am with the first of eight underage races (even ages), before the senior women (2.10pm) and senior men (2.40pm), both 7.5km in distance. Free admission for under-16s, for adult tickets see athleticsireland.ie.