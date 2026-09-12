Mark English reaches 800m final in emphatic style at Ultimate Championship

Mark English finishes first in the semi-final of the men's 800m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Photograph: Inpho

Another magnificently timed effort by Mark English secured him a spot in the men’s 800m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, winning his semi-final in 1:43.74.

Just as he did when winning the European title in Birmingham last month, the Donegal athlete bided his time to the last 100m before unleashing his finishing kick to take the win.

The top four from both semi-finals progressed to Sunday’s final (6.41pm), with $150,000 on offer to the winner as part of an $10-million purse across the weekend.

Running in the second semi-final, English was in complete control as he kicked past three rivals down the homestretch. Italy’s Francesco Perncici held on for second in 1:43.80, with Canada’s Marco Arop third and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati fourth.

“This year is one of big progression for me,” English said afterwards. “I have never made a final before on the global stage, that is why everything from this moment onwards is going to be bonus territory.

“It’s a big stepping stone for me, because the quality of the 800m has skyrocketed through the roof. Thankfully it worked out nicely today and I’m looking forward for tomorrow’s final and I hope to do even better.”

The first semi-final was won by American Brandon Miller in 1:43.86, also with an impressive finishing burst, while Olympic and World champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi took fourth in 1:44.43, seemingly keeping something in reserve.

The last-place finisher in Sunday’s final will receive $10,000. Any place inside the top four on would mark the biggest pay-day of English’s career, coming four months after he pocketed $20,000 with his Diamond League win in Shanghai.

In Saturday’s opening final, Olympic and World champion Marileidy Paulino won the women’s 400m in familiar style, powering down the homestretch to win in 49.07 seconds. Unbeaten this season, the result completed her sweep of titles, having also won the Diamond League final last weekend.

In the men’s 400m final, the similarly unbeaten Collen Kebinatshipi blasted off with sub-43.03 in mind for a new world record, but the 22-year tied up in the last 50m, clocking 43.39.

Rhasidat Adeleke will race in the women’s 200m on Sunday, drawn in lane two in the first of the two semi-finals (5.44pm), with Olympic champion Gabby Thomas and World champion Melissa Jefferson-Woodenin for company.

Adeleke’s national record of 22.28, set at the European Championships last month, is the fourth fastest time this season of the 16 athletes in the 200m, so a spot in the final may be within her reach.