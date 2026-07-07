IOC provisionally lifts suspension on Russia ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is on a possible collision course with World Athletics after provisionally lifting its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), clearing the way for Russian athletes to compete at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC recommended all international federations ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions, later suspending the ROC in October 2023.

While a small number of sports did allow Russian and Belarusian athletes compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag, last week World Athletics announced that it would continue to uphold their ban given there was “no tangible movement towards peace negotiations”.

However, on Tuesday the IOC executive board provisionally lifted its ban on the ROC, saying in a statement: “The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC’s Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine.

“In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not, conduct any activities in these territories. The IOC executive board will continue to closely monitor the situation relating to any ROC activities in those territories, and reserves the right to take any further measures if deemed necessary.”

In contrast, after its Council Meeting last week, World Athletics “reaffirmed the decision it made in March 2022, revisited in 2023 and 2025 and discussed again in March 2026, to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and supporting personnel from international competition.”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe also said: “We presented options for the Council to consider on this matter, however, the original decision remains on the sanctions that protect the integrity and fairness of our competitions, with no tangible movement towards peace negotiations having materialised.”

The IOC will continue its ban on organising events in Russia, or inviting Russian government or state officials to its events, adding that all Russian athletes returning to international competition must also meet relevant anti-doping requirements.

A decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem and colours will be made closer to the LA Games, but given World Athletics is the governing body responsible for organising the track and field events at the Olympics, it will have the final say on whether or not to permit their inclusion.

The IOC had already announced in May that it no longer recommends restrictions on Belarusian athletes’ participation, a move which was also opposed by World Athletics. Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete under the neutral flag at the Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina earlier this year.