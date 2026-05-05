‘I can compete with these people’: teen gymnast James Hickey reaches for the stars

Standing on the podium at the recent World Cup event in Antalya, having finished third on pommel horse behind Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan, James Hickey had a moment to take it all in.

The young Irish gymnast is beginning to feel like he belongs at elite level. Eight competitors had lined up before the judges, including several high-profile Olympians. Hickey took bronze in only his third appearance at that level.

“That was really cool,” the 18-year-old said. “Just standing beside everyone and being like, ‘I’m actually here. I can actually compete with these people’.”

That sense of arrival has been building across a busy run of World Cups, but it was in Turkey where it clicked. Hickey had not expected to achieve third place.

“I was happy that I went out, did my routine, and it was enough,” he said. “Being on the podium with Rhys was really exciting. Having two of us up there was amazing.”

James Hickey competes in the Men's Junior Pommel Horse final in the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Italy. Photograph: Filippo Tomasi/Sportsfile

Just as Pádraig Harrington helped reshape Irish golf, McClenaghan’s Olympic gold has altered the landscape for Irish gymnastics. What once seemed distant now feels attainable.

“Having it at home makes it so much more real,” Hickey said. “It’s right there in front of you.”

Training alongside McClenaghan has reinforced that belief. The most valuable lesson, Hickey said, was not technical but mental – the focus required at the highest level. “Just his mindset,” he said. “He doesn’t get distracted at all.”

James Hickey is a first-year sports management student at UCD. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Hickey first observed that up close two years ago in the lead-in to the Paris Olympics in 2024, when McClenaghan would chat and joke before training, but “a switch flicked” once he walked through the doors of the gym. It is a trait the 17-year-old is trying to replicate.

McClenaghan has long been a reference point. Hickey said he remembered watching Kieran Behan compete in Rio and how that lit a flame in him. Five years later, when Tokyo finally went ahead, he was part of a development squad gathered around a big screen in the National Indoor Arena watching McClenaghan.

“It was amazing. I’ve never felt so invested watching someone compete,” he said. “It just felt so real. I had that burning desire to get back to the gym.”

There was disappointment with how that turned out, but the Newtownards man returned to win gold in Paris. Hickey was again watching in the arena in Blanchardstown.

“It was completely silent when he was on the pommel. You could only hear the TV,” he said. “When he landed, it was just like … yeah, he’s won. I want to be there someday. The more competitive I can be, the more we can push each other.”

Hickey is a first-year sports management student at University College Dublin, though gymnastics remains central. He took up the sport a decade ago, training under former Romanian Olympian Flavius Katsi.

“He asked me to come in for an extra hour, an extra day, and six months later I was training five or six times a week,” Hickey said. “I just enjoyed it so much that I kept coming back.

“You can have the best coaches in the world, but if the athlete doesn’t want to be there, there’s not a lot they can do. I think he saw that I wanted to learn.”

Gymnastics is also a family pursuit, with his brother Matthew and sister Roisín – who competed in last year’s Youth Olympics – part of the national set-up.

James Hickey and men's junior coach Andrew Smith before a pommel horse competition at the 2024 Men's Artistic Gymnastics European Championships. Photograph: Filippo Tomasi/Sportsfile

This season has already brought a demanding schedule, with competitions in Azerbaijan, Egypt and Austria providing valuable experience. Austria, in particular, underlined the depth of the field.

“That was probably the biggest competition,” Hickey said. “There were about 70 people on pommel alone. Everyone there could probably make a world final.”

It is a standard the Phoenix clubman believes he can reach, albeit with time. “I think I’d need a few more years,” he said. “But I’ll just keep putting the work in and see how quickly I can get there.”

The national championships in May will act as trials for August’s European Championships, with the World Championships to follow in October.

Hickey continues to compete as an all-around gymnast, though a knee injury last November has slowed that side of his development.

“I’m still getting back into the all-around,” he said. “But on pommel, I’d say I’m ahead of schedule.”