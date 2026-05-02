Ian O’Riordan: Sub-two-hour marathon record leaves the world of athletics asking ‘how?’

I bumped into David Gillick at Sport Ireland’s anti-doping report press briefing on Wednesday. No prizes for guessing our first subject of conversation. These are testing times for the so-called world of clean sport and not just for some of the non-believers.

It was a few days after Sabastian Sawe ran himself into marathon history by breaking the two-hour barrier for the first time and a lot of people were still trying to make sense of it. But if his 1:59:30 came as a surprise to many, it was no surprise to me. Ample evidence can be drawn upon to highlight how this paradigm shift in marathon running times was already in full swing.

Well before Sawe’s breakthrough run in the London Marathon last Sunday, both his coach Claudio Berardelli and his shoe sponsor Adidas were also confident the two-hour barrier was about to be broken. If not in London, then somewhere else soon after. Which is why Adidas paid $50,000 to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to carry out an extra 26 anti-doping tests on Sawe last year, with the same amount assigned for the Kenyan runner this year.

Three days after his 1:59:30, Adidas also released a short film documenting Sawe’s London preparations, including an insight into the super shoe design of the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 he was wearing on his feet. Haile Gebrselassie also pops up to add some credibility. Pre-empting some of the questioning and perhaps suspicions about how, or if, this was all possible, the impression at least is they’ve nothing to hide.

“It looks like they’d gone one step ahead,” Gillick told me. “So if Sawe did break the world record, people weren’t going to jump straight out and go ‘oh, that’s a dirty record’.

“I think there are two sides to that. When you look at the current state of Kenyan athletics – the amount of positive tests – then obviously from his perspective, he wanted to make sure his integrity and legacy was sound. But from the other side of it, should we not have confidence in the current anti-doping process?”

That’s been the question for as long as doping has existed in sport, especially as many of the cheaters have managed to stay one step ahead of the testers. At least on the global stage. Sawe’s team also knew full well that the current anti-doping process doesn’t always do its job, and that they’d likely require something more to back up the legitimacy of Sunday’s performance.

There were plenty of questions and suspicions after another Kenyan runner, Ruth Chepngetich, broke the women’s marathon world record in Chicago in 2024. Her time of 2:09:56 was an equally quantum leap forward. A month before she was set to run last year’s London Marathon, intent on improving her world record, Chepngetich tested positive for HCTZ, a banned diuretic also widely used as a masking agent. Her sample contained 190 times the amount needed to trigger a positive test.

Chepngetich had passed a series of anti-doping tests around her Chicago run, which meant she gets to keep her world record – even though there’s now a massive asterisk beside it. One question remains: what exactly was she trying to mask with 190 times the legal amount of HCTZ in her system?

In any anti-doping programme, it’s as much about the deterrent than it is any actual detection – a sort of stand-off between the testing and the truth, or the price and the value. That’s always been a subject of conversation at the Sport Ireland anti-doping report, which has been published annually since 1999, and this week was no exception.

Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich after winning the 2024 Chicago Marathon in a world-record time of 2:09:56. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Of the 1,827 tests carried out across 31 sports in 2025, there were just four positive findings – two cases of recreational drug use involving the same motorcyclist and one each in weightlifting and canoeing. Nothing whatsoever at the elite end of Irish sport.

All this came in at a cost of €2,813,358 to the Irish taxpayer. A small price to pay, perhaps, to help ensure no athlete is tempted to try something they shouldn’t. Still, it’s no guarantee that Irish sport is squeaky clean. It’s also over half the amount of money that went into direct athlete support for 2026, begging the question whether the anti-doping budget could be better spent.

Sport Ireland has always target-tested sports it considers a higher risk for potential doping. Last year, athletes under Athletics Ireland represented the largest cohort of tests carried out (284), followed by the IRFU (232), the GAA (216), Rowing Ireland (202) and Cycling Ireland (175). Still, not a single positive test.

It’s been a while since Sport Ireland caught any Irish Olympic athlete in their doping net, going back to boxer Michael O’Reilly ahead of Rio 2016. Before that, it was runners Martin Fagan in 2012 and Cathal Lombard in 2004.

In 2017, Sport Ireland carried out a survey of 148 elite athletes across 14 sports, in which 40 per cent claimed to know someone who had doped. This suggested the testing was falling considerably short of catching any cheats.

With all that in mind, Sport Ireland this week also unveiled a new WhatsApp service which will facilitate the anonymous sharing of any concerns or information around doping across all levels of sport. It’s a call-out to whistleblowers, in order words, who historically have helped bring down some of the biggest cheats in sport.

In his bestselling book The Race, published last year, Gillick draws on experiences from his own 400m running days. He hints at harbouring suspicions about some of the athletes he was racing against, or indeed training with. Particularly during his time in Clermont, Florida.

“This is kind of where it’s going now,” Gillick said of the WhatsApp service. “So if you do see something and think ‘hang on, this isn’t right’, there is a place where you can go to speak up.

“You have to move with the times. It wasn’t there in my day and in hindsight, maybe it’s easy for me to look back and say I had questions. But I had nowhere to go with that. So I think it’s a good platform to have and for people to use.”

The last word in that sentence – “use” – is critical if the new service is to add any value in protecting the world of clean sport.