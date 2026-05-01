Killian Mooney set to defend his title in Sunday’s sold-out Dublin City Half Marathon

When Killian Mooney proved a decisive winner of last year’s Dublin City Half Marathon, he mirrored the runaway success of the inaugural event which quickly cemented its place in the Irish running calendar.

A year on, Mooney is back to defend his title this Sunday, the event moved from March to the May bank holiday weekend, with a slightly increased capacity of 13,200 entries – all long since sold out.

In December, the event organisers announced a ballot-based entry to best facilitate the demand. Such was the sprint to gain a place among the 12,500 entries last year the online registration system crashed several times, with all entries selling out in just under two hours.

Sponsored by Dublin City Council, of this year’s 13,200 entries, 11,200 places were allocated through the ballot, the remaining allocated to elite athletics, charity partners, and international tour operators.

Mooney made his bold move for home just four miles into last year’s race, winning in 65 minutes and 40 seconds, enjoying a victory margin of just under a minute and a half in advance of Kevin Kelly.

Since then, the 31-year-old improved his half marathon best to 63:59 in Napoli in February, the second fastest Irish half marathon time this year. In March, he debuted in the marathon with a time of 2:17:46 in Barcelona.

Paul O’Donnell, Mooney’s clubmate at Dundrum South Dublin, will likely be the biggest challenger to his title. At February’s Sevilla Marathon, the 27-year-old O’Donnell clocked 2:09:19, the third fastest marathon ever by an Irishman. His half marathon best is 1:04:46, clocked in 2022, and that certainly looks ripe for improvement on Sunday.

Kelly, of St Coca’s AC in Kildare, is also back looking to improve on his runner-up spot, although he has been battling injury of late. Seán Tobin from Clonmel AC and Ian Guiden from Clonliffe Harriers will make their half marathon debuts, Guiden in fine form after recently winning the National 10km in 30:13.

With 2025 women’s winner Nichola Sheridan now living in Australia, another Dundrum athlete, Meghan Ryan, looks the strongest contender, along with Maebh Brannigan of Galway City Harriers, who set a personal best of 75:09 at the Bohermeen Half Marathon in March. Edel Gaffney (Trim AC) and Cliona Murphy (Dublin City Harriers) also have winning potential. In the wheelchair race, Irish Paralympian Patrick Monaghan returns to defend his title.

Starting on O’Connell Street at 8.30am, there are three staggered wave starts, wave two off at 8.45am, followed by wave three at 9am. The 21.1km route follows the same loop as last year, out towards Raheny and along the Clontarf seafront, before finishing in the northeast inner-city on Guild Street, next to Spencer Dock.

Organised by the same team behind the Dublin Marathon, running conditions look set to be reasonably favourable, and all runners advised to arrive at their assigned wave by 8:00am. The baggage drop is located at Custom House Quay, and this year’s finisher medal pays tribute to Luke Kelly of The Dubliners, a native of Sheriff Street.