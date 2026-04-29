Sport Ireland launches new WhatsApp service to facilitate anti-doping whistleblowers

Sport Ireland chief executive Una May speaking at the launch of the 2025 anti-doping report. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Calling all whistleblowers. Sport Ireland has set up a new WhatsApp service which will facilitate the sharing of any concerns or information around doping across all levels of sport.

Already in operation within other anti-doping programmes, including in the US and the UK, the service ensures anonymity while allowing Sport Ireland to engage in follow-up questioning and possible intervention where required.

The new service was announced as part of the 2025 Sport Ireland anti-doping report, which showed there were 1,827 tests carried out across 31 sports. There were four positive findings – two cases involving the same motorcyclist, and one each in weightlifting and canoeing. There were no positive cases at the elite end of Irish sport.

Working off the Real Response reporting system developed in the US, the WhatsApp service is designed to further supplement Sport Ireland’s existing anti-doping measures, which includes testing, research, and education.

“This has great potential to provide valuable information around anti-doping,” said Sport Ireland chief executive Una May.

“The science will always be there, and we’ll always invest in that, but we’re driven by the fact that with anti-doping it is sometimes based on the information that you receive, so that you can really target your efforts.

“We already had an anti-doping report line, but it was a bit convoluted. This allows much greater capacity to work on that information, to engage with the individual, while it is still anonymous.

“Often that bit of extra information can make all the difference, that’s where we see the potential with this.”

While the system could be open to misinformation or fabrication, May said there are ways to differentiate between information which can and can’t be relied upon.

“There are standard methods of determining the quality of information we receive and it’s already in use in about 10 other countries, and World Athletics have just started a similar system.”

Sport Ireland spent €2.81 million on anti-doping last year. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

When submitting information to the anti-doping WhatsApp, the platform anonymises the user’s phone number or email, protecting their identity.

Administrators can then send follow-up questions and gather more details in a secure, confidential space, turning a one-way report into a dialogue.

The system also centralises reports, allowing Sport Ireland administrators to track issues, manage documentation and provide resources or support.

The 2025 anti-doping report found that of the 31 sports tested last year, athletes under Athletics Ireland represented the largest cohort of tests carried out (284), followed by the IRFU (232), the GAA (216), Rowing Ireland (202) and Cycling Ireland (175).

Anti-doping costs were slightly down on the previous year, €2.81 million in 2025 compared to €2.93 million in 2024. The number of tests also dropped slightly, 1,827 compared to 2,029 in 2024, although that is often the case in a post-Olympic year. Of the €2.81 million spent in 2025, €494,265 went on salaries and €696,628 on “other costs”, including legal and consultancy fees.

The four positive findings in 2025 involved canoeist Ronan Foley, who tested positive for an anabolic agent last May and received a three-year ban. Weightlifter Eoin Kealy also tested positive for an anabolic agent last May and likewise received a three-year ban. Both signed forms of admission which saw the standard four-year ban reduced by one year.

The two other positive findings involved motorcyclist James Mackrel, who tested positive for cannabis in competition last August and received a three-month ban. However, Mackrel was found to have competed during the suspension, thus receiving a second three-month ban.

There are three further cases still pending from 2025. There were also 10 “unsuccessful attempts” at testing in team sports – five Gaelic games, four soccer, and one rugby – where that team was not present at their whereabouts testing location.