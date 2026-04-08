Daniel Wiffen sets a personal ultimatum ahead of Irish Open Swimming Championships

Daniel Wiffen will take part in four freestyle events at the Irish Open Championships in Bangor, Co Down. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

The first test of Daniel Wiffen’s personal ultimatum to “swim fast or else it’s goodbye to California” will come in Wednesday’s first session of the Irish Open Championships, taking place in Bangor, Co Down.

Never shy of making bold declarations of intent, Wiffen last week set out his own targets for the four freestyle events he’ll swim over the next five days – the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500m. First up is the 1,500m, where Wiffen said he’d “have to be sub-14:40” or else he’ll consider moving to Dublin to base himself at the National Aquatic Centre.

He has been based at the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley) since last September, training alongside his twin brother Nathan. Although he has already shown signs of getting back to his best after undergoing surgery on his appendix last September, he’s not yet convinced it’s the best path towards defending his Olympic 800m freestyle title at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Before winning Olympic gold in Paris, and bronze in the 1,500m, Wiffen spent five years at Loughborough University. The 24-year-old now wants to see some fast times this week to prove his move to California is working out the way he wants.

“I have to be sub-14:40 (for 1,500m), around sub-7:42 (for 800m), around 3:44 in the 400m,” Wiffen said. “That’s where I want to be. I’ve done six months of training in California. If I’m around those times – under or close to my PB – then that’s great, that obviously means the training’s working. If it doesn’t work, then I obviously have to decide what I’m going to do after.”

Wiffen’s lifetime best in the 1,500m freestyle is the 14:34.07 he clocked to win the World Championship title in February 2024, while his 800m best is the 7:38.19 when winning Olympic gold in Paris, also an Olympic and European record. His 400m best of 3:44.35 was set in 2023.

“I’m fully tapering for these championships,” he added. “I’ve no idea of how fast I’ll go this time, I’ve changed up my whole training group. But I’m going for a personal best and trying to change some technical things.”

This week’s Irish Open also serves as trials for the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer, both of which Wiffen has already qualified for. He bounced back last December, winning three medals at the European Short-Course (25m) Championships in Lublin, Poland, including another gold in the 1,500m. Bangor will be the first big test of his 50m-pool form.

European short-course gold medallist Ellen Walshe. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Also out to confirm their selection for the European Championships in Paris in August is Olympic 100m breaststroke bronze medallist Mona McSharry, and Ellen Walshe, who in Lublin in December, became the first Irish woman to win gold in any European short-course event when winning the 200m butterfly.

The other European qualifiers to date are World Junior and European Short Course Champion John Shortt (200m backstroke), European Under-23 Champion Ellie McCartney (200m breaststroke/200m IM), 2024 European Champion Danielle Hill (50m/100m backstroke), 2025 European (SC) bronze medallist Evan Bailey (200m freestyle), along with Tom Fannon (50m freestyle), Jack Cassin (200m butterfly) and Eoin Corby (100m/200m breaststroke).

“The Irish Open marks a crucial moment in our season as athletes compete for selection to this summer’s international competitions,” said Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Andy Reid. “This meet is about more than qualification; it’s about continuing to prepare our athletes and coaches to perform when it matters most.”

In Para swimming, four Paris Paralympians — Barry McClements, Dearbhaile Brady, Deaten Registe and silver and bronze medallist Róisín Ní Riain — have already achieved the qualification standard for the European Para Swimming Championships, which take place in Turkey in September, as has Luke Brennan.