Ultra-competitive Kate O’Connor lets latest achievement on world stage sink in slowly

They were still completing the medal ceremonies inside the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena in Torun long after most of the crowds had dispersed, and by then Kate O’Connor appeared to be relishing in her moment as much as anyone.

Only the second Irish medal won at the World Indoor Championships in the last 20 years, both now delivered by O’Connor, her bronze medal in the pentathlon is in many ways – and especially under the circumstances – a perfectly worthy follow-up to her silver medal won last year.

On immediate reflection, O’Connor spoke of her disappointment not to move up another podium position, yet the more she delved into her championship preparations, and the pressure to deliver, the better her result appeared to settle.

It’s only the 12th Irish medal won at these championships since 1987, Derval O’Rourke being the last athlete before O’Connor, winning gold in the 60m hurdles back in 2006.

O’Connor still has some other big goals for the year, namely the European Championships in Birmingham in August, the seven-event heptathlon including her best event in the javelin. And all of which is building towards the LA Olympics in 2028.

On that front O’Connor came away with plenty more experience, again in the way she was able to handle herself when things weren’t immediately going her way, such as the high jump and then long jump.

“There was a lot going on during the high jump,” she said. “Like can I try to keep as composed as I possibly could? So I was proud of how I picked myself up then for the shot put.

“And I think younger Kate would have carried a lot of disappointment into the shot, and then probably not performed. Whereas I’ve learned a lot over the last while, and I suppose since I was like 15 or 16 competing in multievents.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor celebrates with gold medal winner Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands, silver medal winner Anna Hall of the USA and Poland’s Adrianna Sułek-Schubert after the 800m, the final event in the pentathlon. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I’m able to shut off each event and start again. And go out and just execute what I need to execute. So I think that that’s where all those previous competitions are now standing to me.”

All day, O’Conner’s father and coach Michael, and her other multievents coach Tom Reynolds, were watching from the seating area just past the finish line. And that stood to her too.

“Again my team worked really well together and really hard behind the scenes,” she said. “We looked at our deck, looked after everything as well as he could. And yeah, they had me in the best possible shape I could have been.”

Among the other medals handed out on Sunday went to Cooper Lutkenhaus, who came to Torun with the prospect of becoming the youngest ever medal winner at the World Indoors, and the US teen phenom was, well, simply phenomenal, winning the 800m gold in 1:44.24.

At 17 years and 93 days, the high school student from Texas takes that young athlete mantle from the great Javier Sotomayor, who was 17 years and 97 days when he claimed high jump silver for Cuba in 1985.

Georgia Hunter Bell and Keely Hodgkinson, training partners of Ireland’s Sarah Healy, also delivered a double set of gold medals for Great Britain – Hunter Bell winning the 1,500m in 3:58.53, before Hodgkinson smashed the 800m championship record when running 1:55.31

There was an upset in the men’s 1,500m, where former 800m specialist Mariano Garcia from Spain won the gold medal after an early surge to the front, clocking 3:39.63 to beat world outdoor champion Isaac Nader from Portugal.

Also in Sunday’s first session, Sarah Lavin missed out on qualification from her heats of the 60m hurdles, finishing fifth in her heat in 8.08 seconds. Starting in lane eight, in the first of six heats, Lavin couldn’t quite get herself in contention, World champion Ditaji Kambundi from Switzerland winning in 7.84 seconds.

Ireland’s Sarah Lavin in action during the heats of the 60m hurdles. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Only the top three progressed automatically, plus the sixth fastest non-qualifying times, and Lavin’s 8.08, short of her lifetime best of 7.90, was never going to be enough. The 31-year-old had made two World Indoor finals before, and Lavin didn’t conceal her disappointment.

“I’m lost for words, I wish I could tell you why exactly, I was sloppy,” said Lavin. “I didn’t run fast enough, which is the bottom line.”

By the end of Saturday night’s final session, Nick Griggs was left hailing to the chiefs, his ninth-place finish in the 3,000 metres final by his own admission a valuable lesson in what it takes to make the podium at this level.

In the straight 15-man final, Griggs moved up to sixth place mid-race, poised it seemed to press ever closer against some of the best middle-distance runners in the world.

Then they simply moved up another gear, Britain’s Josh Kerr imperious when hitting the front just after the bell, winning his second World Indoor title at this distance in 7:35.56. Olympic 1,500m champion Cole Hocker from the US won silver, just 0.23 behind, the fast-improving Yann Schrub from France winning bronze in 7:35.71.

Still Griggs was less than four seconds back in ninth, clocking 7:39.03, four places ahead of his Irish team-mate Andrew Coscoran, who faded badly over the last three laps to finish 13th in 7:43.89.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not a bad run, you’re just left wanting more, that can only be positive for me going forward,” said Griggs, the 21-year-old from Tyrone the youngest man in the final. “I just wasn’t close enough, when the bell hit.

“But it’s just more fuel for me to come back in future years. It really did hit me in the call room, looking around, these are the best athletes in the world. But the indoor season was never going to be my peak this year.”