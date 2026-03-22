Kate O’Connor gets off to impressive start in pentathlon at World Indoor Championships

A fine start by Kate O’Connor in the 60 metres hurdles has left her in joint fourth position after the first pentathlon event on the final day of the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Drawn in the same race and in the adjacent lane to World heptathlon champion Anna Hall from the US, O’Connor blasted out of the blocks and kept herself right in contention, taking fifth in 8.23 seconds – just off her recent lifetime best of 8.21 seconds, set at last month’s National Indoor Championships in Dublin.

Hall took the win in 8.18 in a near blanket finish, O’Connor given the same time as Beatrice Juskeviciute from Lithuania, leaving them both on 1,077 points. The Dundalk athlete took one quick glance at the arena results board, then promptly moved on.

Hall leads the way for now on 1,088 points, the clear gold medal favourite here in what is her first appearance at the World Indoor Championships.

The Dutch athlete Sophie Dokter also got a good start, running a lifetime best of 8.19 to sit in the silver medal position for now.

O’Conner’s father and coach Michael, and her other multi-events coach Tom Reynolds, were watching from the seating area just past the finish line, no doubt satisfied this was the positive start she would have wanted.

Next up for the 13-women field is the high jump (9.43 Irish time), where O’Connor will be looking to improve her position in the second of three morning events – before the long jump and the 800m in the evening.

More to follow…