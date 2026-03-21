Nick Griggs on his 3,000m prospects in Torun: ‘Most athletes are going to dream of a medal’

The one thing Nick Griggs doesn’t have to worry about this time is his own reputation. At 21, in only his second appearance on the senior global stage, he goes into Saturday’s 3,000m final at the World Indoor Championships in Torun as the rank outsider – and with nothing whatsoever to lose.

Which makes any runner of Griggs’s talent a real threat. He has clocked one of the fastest times this season but has the full podium of medal winners from the Paris Olympics 1,500m to contend with, plus several other runners of far weightier reputation.

Still, the Tyrone youngster isn’t shy about dreaming of a medal. In the straight 15-man final (6.22pm Irish time), set up as one of the races of the weekend and possibly the whole year, Griggs knows anything can happen.

“The fact it’s a straight final, it leaves it so much more unpredictable,” says Griggs. “You’ve already put yourself in the final, you don’t have to think about rounds. You line up on that start line and you have the opportunity to do something generational.

“For me that’s huge. Obviously you’ve got to keep calm, and focused, but I’m coming in from a different position than I would in junior champs, where my goal is always to win or to medal.

“You never know what’s going to happen. So why would I go and dream about coming 10th? Or sixth, or fifth? I’m not that kind of athlete. I’m going in thinking I want a medal. Even if that doesn’t pay off, it doesn’t mean that’s a failure. Maybe I’m naive or delusional, but once you’re in this position, most athletes are going to dream of a medal.”

The 15-lap showdown does feature some of the biggest kickers in middle distance running, including that trio of Olympic 1,500m medallists from Paris: Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse from the US, who won gold and bronze, and Britain’s Josh Kerr, who won silver.

Nick Griggs crosses the finish line during the European Cross Country Championships in Algarve, Portugal on December 14th, 2025. PhotograpH; Maja Hitij/Getty Images for European Athletics

Kerr also won this title two years ago in his native Glasgow, and Geordie Beamish from New Zealand, who stunned the world to win the 3,000m steeplechase in Tokyo last September, will be fancying his chances too.

Griggs has moved up another level since winning gold at the European cross-country last December. He ran 7:32.79 in Boston in January, just behind Andrew Coscoran’s 7:30.97 – and Coscoran will be thinking he can be in the medal mix too, having finished sixth last year.

[ Nick Griggs keeps his cool to win thrilling 3,000m showdown at National Indoor ChampionshipsOpens in new window ]

At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Griggs lined up in the 1,500m heats at age 18, and by his own admission got “blown away” by the likes of Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Nearly three years on, and after upping his winter training to 100 miles a week, he’s a completely different athlete.

“That last time I was just coming in to get the experience, just to get on the start line beside guys like that, whereas now I’m feeling like I can rub shoulders with them. It’s a different mentality coming in this time.

“I think for me, it’s just fear nobody. You can definitely respect those guys, but it’s so much more tactical indoors. All those different factors are probably playing into my advantage in this scenario. Especially the way it is, going into a straight world final, there’s nothing else I could ask for.”