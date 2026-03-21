Mark English falls just short of making World Indoor 800m final

Mark English missed out on the 800m final after finishing fourth in his semi-final in Toruń, Poland. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

After a long career of knocking on the door Mark English has once again missed out on his first global 800 metres final, fading to fourth place in his semi-final on the second day of the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Saturday’s three semi-finals left no room for error: only the top two in each race progressed to Sunday’s final. Once again, everything about the way English raced at inside Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena suggested he’d come to Torun in the form of his life, and still it wasn’t enough to see him through.

Sitting back in fifth at 400m, passed in a cautious 52.92, English made a brilliant and bold surge down the backstretch for the penultimate time, to move into third, before hitting the front at the bell.

Still, he couldn’t quite shake some of his rivals, his occasional training partner Peter Pol from Australia, who like English is coached by Justin Rinaldi, moving past him approaching the final bend – holding on for the win in 1:46.21.

English was still chasing one of the final spots into the homestretch, but had to settle for fourth in 1:46.70. Japan’s Allon Clay surprised himself with the second qualifying spot, clocking 1:46.47.

English had given his all, collapsing to the track when realising his final chance was gone. He also came through he media mixed zone without making any comment.

In the week he turned 33, English had appeared on the verge going where he’s never gone before, indoors or outdoors.

In the five European 800m finals he made, English has won a medal in each, three indoors and two outdoors. He did make a World Under-20 800m final in 2012, where he finished fifth, but by his own admission, this represented one of his best chances to make a senior global final.

Mark English after his 800m semi-final run at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Maeve O’Neill had progressed to the women’s 800m semi-finals after one of the athletes ahead of her was disqualified for a lane infringement, the Cork athlete also needing to finish in the top two to make her final.

Racing in the first semi-final, that proved beyond her, O’Neill finishing sixth in 2:02.46 – that race won by Hayley Kitching from Australia in 2:00.06, Just turned 22, O’Neill was making her first senior appearance. Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson cruised into the final, winning the second semi-final in 1:58.53

Lauren Roy and Ciara Neville had an early morning start in the heats of the 60m – qualification for the semi-finals later on Saturday proving extremely close.

In the second of seven heats, Roy clocked 7.25 to finish fourth, outside the top-three automatic qualifying spots, but the Ballymena athlete held on as the third-fastest of the three non-automatic qualifying times, by just one thousandth of a second. That’s how close it was – her heat was won by Luxembourg’s Patrizia Van der Weken in 7.14.

Roy will be out again in her semi-final later on Saturday (7.14pm Irish time).

“It was a nervous wait, but super happy to make the semi-final in my first World Indoors,” said Roy, the 25-year-old currently competing for Tarleton State University in Texas. “That race was 5am Texas time, and hoping for more this evening.”

Neville was out in the fifth of the seven heats, the Limerick woman also finishing fourth out in lane eight, her time of 7.31 not enough to progress “I was hoping for a little faster than that,” said Neville, the 26-year-old appearing in her first championships in five years due to injury.

Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs will both race the straight 15-man final of the 3,000m at 6.22pm.