Mark English makes perfect start with 800m heat win at World Indoor Championships

Ireland’s Mark English on the way to winning his heat of the 800m at the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mark English enjoyed just about the perfect start in the opening session of the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, as the Donegal athlete cruised to victory in his heat of the 800 metres on Friday.

English knows the real tests are now to come, starting with Saturday’s semi-finals, but everything about his opening performance here suggests he’s right where he wants and needs to be.

He then got a good semi-final draw, going in the first of three races ranked the fastest on indoor times this season, and avoiding some of the other big medal threats. The top two, plus the two fastest times, will make Sunday’s final.

Running in the fourth of six heats, with only the top two sure of progressing, English judged his effort perfectly, hitting the front at the bell, and holding his form all the way to the line, clocking 1:46.42.

“I was looking around a little on the last lap, I knew there were some good runners in that race, so happy to come away with the win,” said English, the field passing halfway in a swift 51.93 seconds.

“For me, every championship I get to is the most important, it doesn’t matter what level it’s at. I’ve come here after having a great winter training behind me, put the head down after Tokyo last year, and wanted to do my form justice.”

One of Poland’s big hopes, Filip Ostrowski, took second in 1:46.61, with all the other big medal contenders making it through to Saturday’s semi-finals (12.08pm Irish time). Gold-medal favourite Eliott Crestan from Belgium was the fastest qualifier in 1:45.21

“So thankfully one round out of the way,” added English. “Everyone feels they have a chance of making the final, feels they have a chance of winning it too, so just taking it one round at a time.”

Ireland’s Maeve O’Neill in action during the heats of the 800m. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Maeve O’Neill and Emma Moore endured contrasting fortunes in their 800m heats. O’Neill progressed in second place in 2:03.20, after one of the athletes who originally finished ahead of her, Valery Tobias from the US, was disqualified for a lane infringement.

“Over the moon, wasn’t expecting anyone to get DQd, but my aim was to make the semi-final, so that’s huge for me,” said O’Neill, who hit the front with one lap to run

Moore, however, had to settle for fifth in her heat, clocking 2:02.00, the Galway runner making her first appearance on the senior stage.

Ireland’s Bori Akinola in action during the heats of the men's 60m. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The early morning start didn’t bother Bori Akinola as he got Ireland’s interest off to an encouraging start.

Akinola was the first Irish athlete out of the starting blocks on Friday morning in the heats of the 60 metres, and the Dublin sprinter eased his way through to the semi-finals in third place, clocking 6.59 seconds.

That earned him automatic qualification for the semi-finals on Friday evening (7.16pm Irish time), and Akinola was well pleased considering the early morning start.

“It’s so early in the morning, happy to go sub 6.60m, my fastest opening all season,” said Akinola.

Making his first appearance on the World Indoor stage, the 24-year-old finished third behind Jamaica’s Bryan Levell, who ran 6.53. From the three semi-finals, only the top two, plus the two fastest losers, will make the final, which will be the last race here on Friday night at 8.22pm Irish time. His qualifying time ranks him 11th so far.

By his own admission Akinola will likely need to better his own Irish record of 6.54 to make it: “Yeah I’ll need to lower it, like 6.50, 6.51 should make the final, that’s the hope anyway. But why not sub-6.50?”

Friday’s Irish schedule – evening session

Men’s 60m semi-finals – Heat 3 (7.30pm): Bori Akinola

Men’s 60m final, 8.22pm.