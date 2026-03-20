Ireland’s Bori Akinola makes semi-finals at World Indoor Championships

Ireland’s Bori Akinola in action during the heats of the men's 60m at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The early morning start didn’t bother Bori Akinola as he got Ireland’s interest at the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland off to an encouraging start.

Akinola was the first Irish athlete out of the starting blocks on Friday morning in the heats of the 60 metres, and the Dublin sprinter eased his way through to the semi-finals in third place, clocking 6.59 seconds.

That earned him automatic qualification for the semi-finals on Friday evening (7.16pm Irish time), and Akinola was well pleased considering the early morning start.

“It’s so early in the morning, happy to go sub 6.60m, my fastest opening all season,” said Akinola.

Making his first appearance on the World Indoor stage, the 24-year-old finished third behind Jamaica’s Bryan Levell, who ran 6.53. From the three semi-finals, only the top two, plus the two fastest losers, will make the final, which will be the last race here on Friday night at 8.22pm Irish time. His qualifying time ranks him 11th so far.

By his own admission Akinola will likely need to better his own Irish record of 6.54 to make it: “Yeah I’ll need to lower it, like 6.50, 6.51 should make the final, that’s the hope anyway. But why not sub-6.50?”

Mark English will have no complaints about his 800m heat draw (12.26pm), as the Donegal athlete in the fastest of the runners in the fourth of six heats. The top two, plus the six fastest times, progress to Saturday’s semi-finals. He will have one of Poland’s hopes, Filip Ostrowski (1:44.68), for company.