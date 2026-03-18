Sonia O’Sullivan: Kate O’Connor could reach new heights at the World Indoors in Poland

Many of the warm tributes to Ronnie Delany over the last week referenced his ability to get the absolute best out of himself. Especially at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, when even at age 21, Delany believed he was destined to win the 1,500m gold medal.

Whether they believe it or not, only a select few athletes can win an Olympic medal of any colour. There are many different pathways to follow, but just like Delany, all athletes can always aspire to getting the absolute best out of themselves. Or simply rise to the occasion, particularly on the major championship stage.

No Irish athlete has done a better job of that over the last year than Kate O’Connor. The latest showcase for that will be this weekend’s World Indoor Championships, which get under way in Torun in Poland on Friday morning.

Ireland has qualified 11 athletes, across eight different events, and O’Connor once again leads the medal hopes. This time last year, she won silver in the five-event pentathlon at the World Indoors in Nanjing, China, two weeks after she won Ireland’s first ever senior multi-event medal with a hard-fought bronze at the European Indoors in Apeldoorn.

She’s only grown in confidence and ambition since then, pushing the bar continuously higher. It feels like O’Connor can get the best out of herself every time she steps on the track.

In the seven-event heptathlon last July, she won the gold medal at the World University Games, then followed that up with a silver medal the World Championships in Tokyo. She is now unquestionably one of the rising stars of women’s multi-events, and Torun provides another opportunity to prove it.

Things have changed for her in other ways too. Unlike this time last year, O’Connor now stands out, among the spectators and her rivals, as one to watch. That brings extra pressure and expectation, but there is nothing to suggest O’Connor can’t handle it.

Anna Hall from the US, who won the heptathlon gold in Tokyo, is competing in her first World Indoors. Her personal bests across all five events are ahead of O’Connor, so the challenge for O’Connor is to see how much closer she can get, and possibly challenge for gold.

[ Mark English primed for another 800m medal shot at the World Indoor ChampionshipsOpens in new window ]

Taliyah Brooks, also from the US, who won bronze in Nanjing last year, is back again, and Poland have two very capable multi-event athletes in Adrianna Sulek-Schubert and Paulina Ligarska, who will be hoping to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

Anna Hall of the US and Kate O'Connor of Ireland compete in the 800m leg of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

O’Connor’s only appearance this year produced two lifetime bests at the National Indoor Championships last month, where she ran Sarah Lavin close in the 60m hurdles, setting a personal best 8:21, before improving her long jump best to 6.50m. Another clear indication of her potential on Sunday.

So it’s exciting to see how she fares this time. Her five events are all spread across Sunday, and some athletes are better at managing that than others. We’ve also seen her deal with an injury during her final events in Tokyo, and if she can once again get the best out of herself, there’s no telling where exactly that might leave her on Sunday night.

In contrast, and for all the progress and excitement of the Irish relay teams getting some of the best of themselves in recent years, it’s disappointing that we’ve no relay interest in Torun. Or indeed anyone running the men’s or women’s 400m.

The mixed 4x400m is making its appearance at the World Indoors for the first time, and given our relay investment over the last couple of years, that should have been another medal possibility.

Four years ago in Belgrade, the Irish men’s and women’s 4x400m just missed out on finals, but did set national records. Clearly there needs to be more growth and development of younger athletes, so we’re not relying on the same runners all the time. Again, it’s about aspiring to get the best out of ourselves, athletes pushing each other, and that recent progress appears to have stalled.

Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran celebrates qualifying for the final of the men’s 1500m in Tokyo last year. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Andrew Coscoran has produced some of his best indoor races earlier this year, in Boston and New York, and he will be joined in Saturday’s 3,000m final by Nick Griggs. The straight 16-man final makes this race very unpredictable, but there is every chance Coscoran and Griggs will be close to the action once the real racing gets started.

It’s a great opportunity for both of them. There’s probably an even split of athletes who would be happy with a slow or fast race. So it will be interesting to see if anyone takes the race on early, tries to at least whittle away some of the field. If it does end up as mad dash for the medals over the final 200m, then the door is open for athletes outside the highest ranking to sneak on to the podium.

[ Sarah Lavin focusing on joy ahead of World Indoors. That’s where Ollie the cavapoo comes inOpens in new window ]

Mark English got his year off to a flying start, breaking Irish records and winning races, although he has been quiet recently, pulling out of the National Championships as a precautionary measure. English had enjoyed a rejuvenation of his career in 2025, only to be overshadowed by the breakthrough performance of Cian McPhillips, who finished fourth in Tokyo.

McPhillips, who had his own health issues already, has now had his indoor season cut short with a dental issue, so this might well be English’s time to shine on the world stage. He may be in the twilight of his career, but he has won three European Indoor medals, the most recent a bronze just last year in Apeldoorn.

Irish women’s 800m running came alight again this indoor season, with Emma Moore getting close to two minutes on a number of occasions, but before being eclipsed by Maeve O’Neill.

O’Neill will also make her Irish senior debut, having broken the Irish Indoor 800m record in Boston last month. They can’t ask for much more than to get the best out of themselves, building on this experience for bigger things to come.