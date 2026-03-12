‘Kind, elegant and a beast on the track’: Giants of Irish athletics remember Ronnie Delany

Ronnie Delany, who died on Wednesday, broke new ground for Irish athletics when winning gold at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Fellow Olympians Eamonn Coghlan and John Treacy have paid tribute to Ronnie Delany, Ireland’s Olympic 1,500 metres champion from 1956, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Coghlan followed in Delany’s footsteps to Villanova University, just outside Pennsylvania, and twice finished fourth in the Olympics – over 1,500m in 1976, and over the 5,000m in 1980.

“Ronnie just had it all and he did it with such style and such grace, ” Coghlan said on RTÉ Morning Ireland. “He was an elegant person, he was a gentleman, he was kind, he was considerate.

“But, by God, was he a beast when it came to the track. And would you believe, in the 1956 Olympic Games with 180 metres to go, Ronnie Delany was near the back of the pack. Everybody thought he was gone, he wasn’t going to do it. But he ran 53 seconds on a cinder track for the last lap, which would be a phenomenal time all these years on.”

Coghlan also enjoyed considerable success at Villanova. Like Delany, he broke the world indoor record for the mile, as well as winning the famed Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games.

“He was a great mentor of mine,” added Coghlan, “he guided me all the way through and even was responsible for helping to get me a scholarship to Villanova University.

“Ronnie was the pathfinder, Ronnie was the one who set example, Ronnie was the one whom we all wanted to really live up to and try and surpass his greatness and anytime you were seeking advice from Ronnie, he was always there to help out.

“And the one thing I really picked up from Ronnie more than anything else in my career was to learn to win races.”

When Treacy won the silver medal in the Olympic marathon in Los Angeles in 1984, he became Ireland’s first medal winner in athletics since Delany in 1956. Treacy also attended college in the US, in Providence, Rhode Island. Like Coghlan, he developed a close friendship with Delany over the years.

“For a lot of us, he paved the way for us because he had done it,” Treacy told RTÉ. “He had done it in America, he’d done it in the Olympic Games, so he did prove to us that Irish people could compete at the highest level on the world stage.

“And he had great confidence as well. It wasn’t a great time for Ireland and we might have had a little inferiority complex but Ronnie certainly, he proved that if you have the confidence and you have the ability you can go and do it on the world stage.”

Treacy won the first of his two consecutive World Cross-Country titles in 1978, while still a student at Providence, aged just 20. Delany was 21 when he won his Olympic gold medal, also while still a student at Villanova.

“We weren’t winning a lot of Olympic medals all through the 60s, the 70s, the 80s,” added Treacy. “And then we started winning in the 90s, but Ronnie was an example to us all. He was the person that had done it at the highest level and he had done it in the sport of athletics which is the most global sport of all. And he did it in the blue riband event in the Olympic Games.

“And he did it with style. It was just one of those kind of things that every time we saw Ronnie at an event, he would have a word for us all. Ronnie always liked meeting people and he liked to talk about that Olympic medal and what it meant for him. He gave people the time.”