Seats on the plane filling up as Irish athletes qualify for World Indoor Championships

Bori Akinola (left) will travel to Poland for the World Indoor Championships after winning the 60m national title at the weekend. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Eight Irish athletes are sitting either within or close to their event quota for the World Indoor Championships ahead of this Sunday’s deadline for qualification. In addition, there are seven automatic qualifiers, all now assured of their selection.

In winning their National Indoor titles at the weekend, Nick Griggs (3,000m), Bori Akinola (60m) and Sarah Lavin (60m hurdles) have each earned their spot on the team headed to Toruń in north-central Poland, where the championships take place from March 20th-22nd.

Andrew Coscoran’s fall around the last bend of the 3,000m final likely cost him his selection, although he has qualified for the 1,500m, after lowering his Irish record to 3:33.55 last month.

Mark English skipped the championships at the weekend but has qualified in the 800m, as has Maeve O’Neill, although it’s not yet clear if she’ll compete in Toruń as her priority for now is the US NCAA Indoor championships the weekend before.

Lauren Roy also has the automatic qualifying time in the women’s 60m, with Ciara Neville inside the qualifying quota and Lucy-May Sleeman just outside it. Only two athletes per event can be entered from each country, which means Roy and Neville will get the nod.

In finishing second to Griggs on Sunday, Darragh McElhinney has effectively sealed his selection in the 3,000m, as he’s also within the qualifying quota. So too is Laura Nicholson in 1,500m, although Sharlene Mawdsley has decided against competing in Toruń, even though she was previously sitting inside the quota in the 400m.

Laura Nicholson is primed to run in the 1,500m at the World Indoor Championships in Poland later this month. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Qualification for the pentathlon goes to the top-16 ranked women in the World Athletics list. Kate O’Connor is still sitting second behind Anna Hall from the US, who won gold in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo last September, where O’Connor won silver.

In her first competitions since Tokyo, O’Connor won the National Indoor long jump title on Sunday, with a massive lifetime best of 6.50m, after also running a new lifetime best of 8.17 in Saturday’s 60m hurdles, where she finished second to Lavin.

Interestingly, both of O’Connor’s performances surpassed the marks set the previous weekend by Hall. Competing at the US multi-event championships in Indianapolis, Hall took on all five pentathlon events in the one day, clocking 8.19 in the 60m hurdles and a best of 6.20m in the long jump.

O’Connor was particularly pleased with her long-jump performance on Sunday. She limited herself to just her first three jumps, two of which bettered a previous lifetime best of 6.32m, set during her silver medal run in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Championships a year ago.

Second-place finisher Kate O’Connor and winner Sarah Lavin after the 60m hurdles final at the National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown, Dublin, last Saturday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“It’s one thing doing well in training, but another thing to come out and do it when you’re under the pressure of competition,” said O’Connor, who soared out to 6.50m with her first attempt. “You’ve three chances to put in a good attempt as a multi-eventer, so I’m delighted I put that jump in on my first attempt. Last year I made leaps and bounds forward, but I ended last year knowing I had so much more potential.

“I didn’t feel in any way that I had maxed out any of the events and that’s what we’ve been working on all winter. This is my job now and I’m working towards my goals for 2026.”

Three more athletes are sitting just outside the qualification quota in their events, with Emma Moore closest of the lot in the 800m. Elizabeth Ndudi (long jump) and James Gormley (1,500m) are still in the hunt as well. Their qualification will depend on how many athletes ahead of them opt out.

Though impressing when winning the 400m title on Sunday, Mawdsley is now turning her attention to the summer season, targeting both relay and individual success at the European Championships in Birmingham. European Indoor 3,000m champion Sarah Healy bypassed the indoor season completely, with Irish 800m record holder Cian McPhillips also building towards Birmingham.