Ian O’Riordan: Every championship medal shot is a precious thing to Kate O’Connor

Ireland's Kate O'Connor celebrates with her silver medal in the heptathlon at last year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

You know something has changed when you’re highlighting the women’s pentathlon on the next major championship schedule. Kate O’Connor may or may not agree it hasn’t been long rolling around, but either way she’s right on track and healthy and that’s plenty good for now.

With just under three weeks to go before the World Athletics Indoor Championships, O’Connor appears ready to pick up where she left off last year. More or less. It’s impossible to know how well her winter training has been progressing until she first dips her toes back into the grand arena. Fingers crossed just in case.

Part of the unique draw and challenge of being a multi-event specialist is that competition opportunities do not come around very often. O’Connor does get to pick and choose some individual events along the way, which is why she’s entered the 60m hurdles (on Saturday) and the long jump (on Sunday) at this weekend’s National Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland Arena.

Then it’s next stop Torun, in north-central Poland, where the 21st World Indoor Championships take place over three days from March 20th to 22nd. O’Connor’s five-event pentathlon is scheduled for the Sunday, her 800m the penultimate individual event. Back under the spotlight in every sense, assuming she gets that far. Fingers crossed on both hands.

No one should need any reminding of O’Connor’s impeccable competitive record in 2025. With her perfect set of four medals from her four championship appearances, her ability to repeatedly go faster, higher, stronger – indoors and then outdoors – was the envy of every athlete. So was her knack of peaking when it matters most. It’s not an exact science.

It is worth remembering she also came away from the World Championships in Tokyo last September nursing the knee injury that may well have derailed her silver medal position in the seven-event heptathlon. Her calm mindset going into the 800m that night came from years of experience – plus her realisation all such medal chances are like the horns of a bull.

Ireland's Cian Mcphillips after the men's 800m semi-final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Torun also represents the only senior global track and field championships this year. Every athlete will have their own different priorities, and Cian McPhillips this week cut short his indoor season, having raced only once, to start focusing on the European Championships in Birmingham this August. That’s understandable.

McPhillips looked impressive when cruising to victory over 600m at the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston at the end of January. A week later he withdrew from the Millrose Games 800m due to a dental issue, which required medical attention, stalling his race preparations. After running 1:42.15 to finish fourth at the World Championships in Tokyo, McPhillips finished 2025 as the top-ranked European over 800m. Only one precious medal matters to him this year.

Sarah Healy has also decided to bypass the indoor season completely. In part due to a few minor injury issues, Healy is thinking only of the summer. She was majestic when winning the European Indoor 3,000m in Apeldoorn this time last year, although by her own admission was possibly running a little tired by the time Tokyo rolled around in September. Different priorities this time.

O’Connor also has Birmingham to look forward to, plus the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, two weeks before. She turned 25 in December, still only coming in to her athletic prime, and what will also excite her about Torun is the chance for another shot at US star Anna Hall.

Kate O'Connor alongside Team USA's Anna Hall during the 800m leg of the heptathlon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hall is three months younger and fast becoming the best women’s multi-event specialist of the time. After winning heptathlon gold in Tokyo, Torun will be her first World Indoor Championships, after injuries impaired her 2024 season and delayed her 2025 debut. The Denver native is already in mighty form after winning the US title last weekend, scoring 4,813 points. O’Connor’s Irish record from last year is 4,781.

Hall doesn’t have any other major championship this year after Torun – although her wedding date with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is set for April. Just like O’Connor, she’s inclined to make the most of her chances.

Meanwhile, a year on from the 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, one medal opportunity has been recast. Diribe Welteji from Ethiopia was banned for two years on Thursday for failing to provide a doping sample during an out-of-competition test at her home last February, with the 23-year-old also being stripped of any medals won after that time.

A month later, Welteji won the silver medal over 1,500m in Nanjing, ahead of Britain’s Georgia Hunter Bell, who will now be promoted to silver, with Georgia Griffith from Australia being upgraded from fourth to bronze.

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji winning the women's 1,500m at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia last May. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Welteji is another familiar tale. According to the ruling finalised by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the testing officers were informed by Welteji’s husband that she was asleep. Following what was described as “fundamentally contradictory” accounts between witnesses and officials, the testers ultimately left without a sample.

An Ethiopian anti-doping panel overturned the provisional suspension, claiming it was all down to a misunderstanding between languages. Then World Athletics appealed that decision to CAS, resulting in the two-year ban (the standard penalty for refusing or failing to submit a doping sample is four years).

Exactly why Welteji missed a doping test a month before winning a medal at the World Indoor Championships may never be known, but it can only make for a proper mix of emotions for the athlete who originally missed out on the medal.

Hunter Bell’s coach Jenny Meadows neatly summed it up on X: “Happiness, frustration, sadness, repeat! The emotional rollercoaster athletes go through when learning of performance upgrades via others not conforming with the rules. I’ve been there many times and hoped my athletes wouldn’t have to too.”

Now imagine how Ciara Mageean must be feeling. Because Welteji’s two-year ban makes no difference to the 1,500m result at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where Welteji won the silver medal and Mageean finished a close fourth.

Maybe Welteji will take some comfort in the fact her ban will expire in time for next year’s World Championships in Beijing, although in some people’s eyes her 2023 medal from Budapest will be tainted forever. World Athletics need to start realising that too.