Emma Moore: ‘Athletes are the leanest version of themselves, but that’s not always the best’

On the last Wednesday night in January, Emma Moore won the 800m at the Track and Field live meeting at the Sport Ireland Arena. Her time of 2:01.21 was an Irish under-23 record, magnificently executed from gun to tape and a deeply personal triumph after three years of running adversity.

Moore could never have foreseen her prolific run of underage success coming to such a bleak and grinding halt. She was well educated, carefully coached and already familiar with some of the setbacks which can befall any young athlete.

Without realising it, she had also hastened her own demise. A high achiever, ambitious and determined to maximise her potential, she missed most of the red flags which were repeatedly warning her to stop running on empty. They were either too little or too late.

Part of the problem was she simply wasn’t aware her perfectly athletic body was being quietly ravaged by over-training and under-eating after Moore developed the frequently-crippling condition known as Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S). In that sense, the 21-year-old from Galway is not alone.

“It’s taken me a good two to three years to really figure out what I actually need to do to fuel myself and fuel my performance,” she says. “I didn’t actually know what RED-S was until I got diagnosed with it, which is a bit mad, because I’ve been in this sport since I was six.

“I was just blissfully unaware of the fact you need to be constantly fuelling and taking in factors like being in college, walking to and from lectures. And social media is a highlight reel of people’s lives – we look at athletes, they’re the leanest version of themselves, but that’s not always the best.”

Now fit and healthy again, Moore is quickly rediscovering the best version of herself. Her 2:01.21 was just .01 outside the automatic qualifying time for the upcoming World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, taking place from March 20th to 22nd. Moore is likely to make the 800m quota for Poland. She will also start this weekend’s National Indoor Championships as favourite to win her first senior title.

Emma Moore of Galway City Harriers AC (left) keeping pace at the front of the women's 800m final at the 2025 National Senior Indoor Championships at the National Indoor Arena, Dublin. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Moore can trace the onset of RED-S to when she first moved from her home in Oranmore, Co Galway, at 18, to start at Dublin City University (DCU). The condition differs from clinical eating disorders in that she wasn’t restricting or manipulating her diet, but was leaving herself hopelessly short of the calories and nutrients required for her daily demands. Not just her running.

The persistent fatigue, mood swings, hormonal and metabolic imbalances can be difficult to diagnose, before the ultimately debilitating tell-tale sign. Six months after starting in DCU, she was diagnosed with her first femoral stress reaction. Similar bone-related injuries kept her out of running for most of 2023 and 2024.

She’d experienced some common injuries before, starting as a 15-year-old. That was after an exceptional season in 2018, when she broke the Irish under-15 records over 800m, indoors and outdoors, and won her first Irish schools title with Presentation College, Athenry.

During that period she first linked in with Joe Ryan, the Mullingar-based coach who also nurtured Cian McPhillips through a similarly testing transition from the junior ranks, before reaching his extraordinary 800m heights last summer. Ryan is also head of athletics at DCU, which for Moore presented the safest path of progression.

“I was very talented as a juvenile, ran 2:11 at under-15, which was huge at the time. Then [I] had some injuries, was out of the sport for a while, kind of lost the love for it.

“Then when I was in fifth year, I ran 2:10 and Joe Ryan reached out to me. The natural trajectory was to go to DCU, I thought things would take off once I got into that kind of college/athlete lifestyle. But moving up to Dublin at 18, I struggled with just general life. My course was fairly full on, in terms of lots of practical, lots of on-your-feet.

Emma Moore is back in race-winning form after recovering from a prolonged illness. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“When I was diagnosed with RED-S, it was really surprising to me. I didn’t think that was going to be what the outcome was. I took the summer off, got back into training, then got the news I was diagnosed with a femoral stress reaction. That went on for nine months.”

The condition was previously known as Female Athlete Triad, based on three interrelated symptoms common in young female athletes. Then in 2014, a study led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) broadened the condition into RED-S, given it can just as easily impact on young male athletes.

Despite the memorably catchy acronym, Moore says awareness around RED-S is still worryingly low, even among elite athletes such as herself. That’s partly because any conversation around weight or body image in athletics is still seen as something of a taboo subject, even though lots of high-profile athletes have warned of the highly destructive outcomes.

Any additional pressure from social media which Moore alludes to doesn’t help.

Back in 2016, Sarah Lavin also found herself repeatedly sidelined because of RED-S, having come within touching distance of qualifying for the 100m hurdles at the Rio Olympics. She had to build back up from the dangerously low weight of 57kg, during which time she effectively “stopped working as a woman”. US distance running prodigy Mary Cain also fell victim.

Sarah Lavin struggled with RED-S in 2016, the same syndrome Emma Moore battled against. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Moore is now in her third year at DCU, studying PE and Biology as part of her secondary school teaching degree. She is meticulously careful about her daily regime to ensure all energy requirements are met. Her back-up team also includes Martina McCarthy and Claire Brady, at the Sport Ireland Institute, who help ensure her strength and conditioning also get proper attention.

“I still feel quite young, like I’m starting out in this sport all over again. People always ask me how did I stay in the sport [but] It wasn’t really an option for me to just lie around feeling sorry for myself. I suppose I knew I always had the talent to get to this level.

“But that’s a typical athlete, always wanting more. It was just day by day, and eventually day by day turned into week by week. And now I’ve put in a good six-month block of training and this is the outcome. It’s also credit to my parents and Joe [Ryan], who would send me through a new bike plan every single week.

“But I never really thought, ‘no, this is not going to happen for me’. And I never wanted to quit when I was at the bottom. I’m covering all areas now, which is great. It’s exciting because I have a really solid team moving forward that I trust with my life.”

She backed up her 2:01.21 with her first appearance on the World Athletics Indoor Gold Tour, in Ostrava on February 3rd, where she clocked 2:02.19 in sixth, beating World Indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso from South African in the home straight.

Still, she’s not rushing things. Last weekend, Maeve O’Neill broke her Irish under-23 record, the 21-year-old from Cork clocking 2:00.33 in Boston, also bettering the senior mark. For now, Moore is happy just being back on the right track.

“Everyone is individual, but I think we (athletes) really underestimate how much we actually need to fuel our bodies. But I wouldn’t change it for the world, it was a huge learning curve for me.

“If I was to give my advice to younger athletes, it’s to talk to a nutritionist if you can. And I’m always using ChatGPT to make sure I’m eating enough. So it definitely needs to be talked about more, hopefully I can spread the word about it.”