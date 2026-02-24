How Ireland’s athletes made their mark at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Well before Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Roman amphitheatre in Verona, itself a 2,000-year-old statement of longevity, something about the 2026 Winter Olympics felt different. In the end the Games left many lasting statements of triumph too.

From the outset they promised to go where no Winter Olympics had gone before – or over 22,000 sq km of northern Italy, to be exact. The spread of four different venue clusters under the umbrella of Milano Cortina, including the peaks of Livigno at the Swiss border and The Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, opened a new dimension for all involved.

Only instead of expanding the Olympic footprint, this was all about shrinking it, maximising the use of existing venues just like the 2024 Paris Olympics did so successfully. Although creating some geographical challenges for competitors and spectators, the overriding sense is that it all worked a sporting treat.

The four Irish athletes who qualified made for our smallest representation since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where the team also numbered four. Competing across 10 different events, none of them were there just to make up the numbers, and as it turned out, Ben Lynch saved the best Irish result until last when finishing eighth in Friday’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

Lynch proved himself an inspiration. His event in Livigno was originally disrupted by a snowstorm on Thursday, which forced the postponement of his qualifying runs by 24 hours. Undeterred, he produced his highest ever score of 75.75 to finish 11th of the 12th qualifiers, before climbing up three more places in the final.

It was the second-best Winter Olympics showing by any Irish athlete after Clifton Wrottesley finished less than half a second off the bronze medal in the skeleton in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Ben Lynch finished eighth in the Winter Olympic freeski halfpipe final after becoming the first Irish skier ever to qualify for a Winter Olympics final. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

At 23, Lynch was making his Winter Olympics debut, his journey beginning for real when his parents moved from Dublin to Vancouver when he was two. He’d also been nursing a knee injury in the months before, and there’s every reason to believe he can be in the mix for a medal in 2030, when the Winter Olympics take place in the French Alps.

This time, Alex Ferreira from the US took gold with a score of 93.75, completing his Olympic medal set after previously winning silver (2018) and bronze (2022). The event is built on such experience.

Lynch was also the first Irish athlete to make a Winter Olympics final: “My phone’s been blowing up,” he said afterwards. “I’ve been preparing for this since, I mean technically, my whole life.”

At 17, Anabelle Zurbay also put down a marker for the future. On the revered slopes of Olympia delle Tofane last Wednesday, the youngest member of Team Ireland matched her finish in the giant slalom by again placing 48th among the mammoth field of 95 starters in the slalom.

Anabelle Zurbay of Team Ireland competes during the Women's Slalom Run on day twelve of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 18, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Photograph: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Only 53 managed to finish one or both runs – and Zurbay came away similarly enthused about her future. The Colorado-based skier, whose grandmother hails from Co Westmeath, clearly has the right temperament.

The day before, Cormac Comerford also survived carnage on the slopes of the Stelvio, so that his 31st place finish felt something like a victory in itself. Of the 95 starters, only 44 made it safely down to ensure their second run.

Cormac Comerford of Team Ireland competes during the Men's Giant Slalom on day eight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Stelvio Alpine Skiing Centre on February 14, 2026 in Bormio, Italy. Photograph: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

At 29, Comerford’s Winter Olympics journey first began 21 years ago, on the dry slopes of the Ski Club of Ireland in Kilternan. He’d narrowly missed out on selection for the last three Games – and afterwards also spoke of the significance of his presence in all four Alpine skiing events.

“From New York to Sydney, there’s people all over the world tuning in and supporting and sending messages, “ he said. “It’s been unbelievable, and I’m so grateful, regardless of results or anything else. I’ve got my friends and family here. For some of them it’s the first time they’ve seen me race.”

Thomas Maloney Westgaard of Team Ireland reacts after crossing the finishing line in the Men's 10km + 10km Skiathlon on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

At 30, Thomas Maloney Westgaard was competing in his third Winter Olympics, across three cross-country skiing events, his best result being 23rd in the 50km classic distance.

“I will say that this has been the best ever Winter Olympics by Team Ireland,” said Westgaard, whose mother Celia hails from Galway and was also in Italy to offer her support.

“I don’t think people perhaps understand how hard we work towards these Games, and actually what kind of performance we all are putting together. We are determined, and we have ambitions.”

Ambition leaves something to build on too, and after Milano Cortina, Ireland’s future Winter Olympics prospects are also in a better place.

Mi l ano Cortina 2026 – Six go l den high l ights

Just like the Summer Olympics, which awards the marathon medals at the closing ceremony, the medals for the Winter Olympics equivalent, the 50km cross-country, were handed out on Verona on Sunday night – a fitting location for Norway’s Johannes Hosflot Klaebo to collect his record sixth gold medal.

His unprecedented sweep of all six cross-country skiing events brought his overall gold medal tally to 11, having won five before, more than any other athlete in Winter Olympics. He also helped Norway beat their own record medal tally, finishing with 18 gold medals, 12 silver and 11 bronze.

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's cross country 50km mass start final event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

With that the country of 5.65 million people easily topped the USA (population 342.3 million), who finished with 12 gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze.

Still, the USA did collect the two gold medals they wanted most, the men’s ice hockey beating Canada 2-1 in overtime, a first gold there since 1980, with the women’s team doing the same to Canada in their final.

Federica Brignone of Italy during Run 2 of the Women's Giant Slalom competition at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Center during the 2026 Winter Games. Photograph: James Hill/The New York Times

Italy’s own Federica Brignone provided two of the golden highlights for the hosts, the 35-year-old coming back from knee surgery last April to win both the super-G and giant slalom.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen may have been born in Norway, but representing Brazil, the country of his mother, he won a first Winter Olympics medal of any colour for South America, striking gold in a thrilling giant slalom.

Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan competes in the men’s figure skating free skate program during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Photograph: Vincent Alban/The New York Times

The collapse of US ice skater Ilia Malinin may have grabbed all the headlines, but it hardly took from the golden moment of Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan, a performance for any Winter Olympics age.

Britain’s Matt Weston also proved that a lack of ice or snow doesn’t have to inhibit gold medal ambitions, the foundation for his skeleton gold medal, and team gold with Tabitha Stoecker, laid at the concrete training track at the University of Bath.

