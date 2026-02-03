Mark English smashes his own Irish 800m record in Czech Republic

Mark English smashed his own Irish 800 metres record at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava on Tuesday, clocking 1:44.23 to take almost half a second off the time he recorded last month.

It’s the third Irish indoor record for the Donegal athlete so far this season as he finished third in Ostrava, a World Indoor Gold meeting. His time improved on the 1:44.65 the 32-year-old ran in Luxembourg on January 18th.

Eliot Creston from Belgium took the win in a meeting record of 1:43.83, with Poland’s Maciej Wyderka also setting a national record of 1:44.02 in second.

It was one the fastest indoor races in European history, and English’s time of 1:44.23 now moves him to 10th on the world all-time list for the event indoors, and sixth on the all-time European list.

In his first indoor race over 600m in early January, the Finn Valley athlete also broke his Irish record. At the start of this year, his Irish indoor 800m record was the 1:45.15 he ran at the Millrose Games in New York last year.

English had already secured the qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland in March. Cian McPhillips, who last summer lowered the Irish outdoor 800m record to 1:42.15, has yet to race an 800m this season, after withdrawing from Sunday’s Millrose Games in New York with a dental issue.

McPhillips is expected to resume racing in the coming weeks, with his indoor focus also on Torun.