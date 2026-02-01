Elizabeth Ndudi sets new national indoor long jump record in Arkansas

Elizabeth Ndudi, pictured at the 2023 National Senior Indoor Championships, improved the indoor national record in the long jump to 6.63m at the Razorback Invitational. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Elizabeth Ndudi has scored an indoor long jump double in breaking the Irish record and putting herself in contention for next month’s World Indoor Championships in Poland.

The 20-year-old Ndudi, competing for the University of Illinois, leapt out to 6.63m at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas, improving the previous indoor record, which had stood to Kelly Proper since 2010, by 1cm.

Her 6.63m is also inside the B Standard for the World Indoors, which will take place in Torun on March 20th-22nd, and likely to see her selected if she can retain a spot in the qualifying quota.

It means Ndudi now holds both the Irish indoor and outdoor records, previously jumping 6.68m outdoors in 2024. She is continuing to build on her potential after a breakthrough performance in 2023, when the Dundrum South Dublin athlete won the European Under-20 long jump gold medal.

On another busy weekend on the indoor circuit, Bori Akinola also secured the automatic qualifying time for Torun over 60m, clocking 6.59 to win the Glasgow Indoor meeting, just off Israel Olatunde’s 6.57 national record. Ciara Neville also ran a best of 7.28 to finish third in the women’s race.

In the US, Nick Griggs was the best of the Irish over 5,000m at the Boston Terrier Classic, finishing fourth in 13:19.90, improving his own Irish under-23 record and moving to third on the Irish all-time indoor list.

In the same race, Brian Fay was sixth (13:21.68), James Gormley seventh (13:26.24), and Callum Morgan ninth (13:31.47). Darragh McElhinney won the 3,000m in 7:38.96, where Griggs and Andrew Coscoran have already the automatic standard for Torun, with James Dunne also running 3:55.28 in the mile.

Stealing all the headlines in that race was 16-year-old Sam Ruthe from New Zealand, who ran 3:48.88 to obliterate the under-18 world record. Ruthe’s time also broke John Walker’s outright New Zealand mile record of 3:49.08 from 1982, and he becomes the youngest man (by more than a full year) to break 3:50.

Coscoran is set to run the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York later on Sunday night, where Cian McPhillips is no longer on the start list for the 800m.