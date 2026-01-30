Sonia O’Sullivan: Irish runners aim to restore winning tradition at the Millrose Games

Ireland's Eamonn Coghlan on the way to winning the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games at Madison Square Garden in 1981, the fourth of his seven wins in the race. Photograph: Lane Stewart/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

There aren’t many athletics events with the long history and prestige of the Millrose Games. The 118th edition takes place in New York this Sunday, and the good thing is Irish interest is at its strongest in many years.

Started in 1908 by employees of Wanamaker’s Department Store, the Millrose Games remain most famous for the men’s mile, which still bears that name.

The event has moved out from its original home on the old wooden boards at Madison Square Garden, right at Penn Station, and for the last 14 years has been staged at the purpose-built New York Armory, close to Washington Heights, a short trip uptown on the A-Train.

The men’s Wanamaker Mile remains the headline race, and Andrew Coscoran is well primed to lead the Irish challenge, perhaps even becoming the first Irish winner in 26 years.

Cian McPhillips will also line up in the 800m on Sunday in a star-studded field that includes two former world 800m champions. Josh Hoey from the US just broke the 29-year-old world indoor 800m record in Boston last Saturday, and this race is also sure to be fast.

Ronnie Delany won the Wanamaker Mile four successive times, starting in 1956, the same year he won the Olympic 1,500m metres. After that Eamonn Coghlan won the race seven times, Marcus O’Sullivan won five, Niall Bruton won twice, before Mark Carroll was the last Irish winner in 2000. That’s 19 Wanamaker Miles between them, far more than any other country outside the US.

The Wanamaker Mile was originally 11 laps of Madison Square Garden, but the Armory is the standard 200m indoor track, so just over eight laps to the mile, which makes it a bit easier to follow. I can still remember my first trip to Millrose in 1988, when a few of us at Villanova University took the short train ride up from Philadelphia, mainly to watch O’Sullivan in the Wanamaker Mile.

We only had general admission, standing directly in front of the wooden track, which was at head-height, so you could see and hear the runners up closely as they raced around. O’Sullivan won with a big kick on the last lap.

Andrew Coscoran in the men's 3000m in the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, China. Photograph: INPHO/Nikola Krstic

The only time I ever raced at Millrose was 1989, with Villanova, in the college 4x800m relay, getting a quick taste of what it means to win there, the presentation on par with any Broadway show for athletics fans.

Last year at Millrose, Yared Nuguse from the US broke the world indoor mile record to win the Wanamaker Mile in 3:46.63. He’s going for four successive wins on Sunday, and the women’s mile also now bears the Wanamaker name.

Coscoran ran an impressive race in Boston last Saturday, finishing second over 3,000m in a blistering 7:30.97, just shy of his own Irish record. He improved the Irish indoor mile record to 3:49.29 at Millrose last year, and with confidence soaring, has to believe he can challenge for the victory this time. He’ll also face Australian Cameron Myers, who was ahead of him a week ago.

In all there will be eight sub-3:50 milers on the start line on Sunday, a barrier first broken indoors by Coghlan in 1983.

McPhillips has also raced at Millrose before, invited to run the high school boys’ mile back in 2020, which he won. The invitation came from fellow Longford native Ray Flynn, the former Irish mile record holder, now meeting director at Millrose.

The 23-year-old also impressed in his first indoor race in Boston, winning the 600m ahead of US record holder and 2024 World Indoor champion Bryce Hoppel and 2019 World champion Donavan Brazier. Five of the runners on Sunday have broken 1:43, and while there is inevitable talk of another fast time here, the priority for McPhillips will be to win the race.

He will also be looking to tick off the automatic qualifying time of 1:45.90 for the World Indoor Championships in Poland in March, and it will surely take this time to win at Millrose.

Cian McPhillips in the men's 800m semi-final at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Boston may have been a wake-up call for Hoppel and Brazier, but McPhillips looks to have the upper hand tactically, having also finished ahead of Brazier and Hoppel at the World Championships last September, when he announced himself on the 800m world stage with a superb fourth place finish, running 1:42.15

The great thing about Millrose is that it continues to include different levels of athletes, from the very young, in the fastest kids race over 60m, to the high school miles, college relays, and all building up to the international events and the mile climax, when the lights were dimmed and the athletes welcomed out on to the track under a spotlight.

It’s not solely about the Wanamaker Mile, even though this race is still the main event for both men and women. Lucas Lyons (North Leitrim AC) gets the opportunity to race in the high school boys’ mile, and no doubt he will be inspired by the heights that McPhillips has achieved since he won that same race in 2020.

There were a few lean years when Millrose didn’t have the same lure for top athletes, but since the move to The Armory under the guidance of Flynn, the event is back in the limelight, attracting some of the biggest stars from the world of athletics.

There is also a guaranteed warm welcome for Irish athletes. In the past, Millrose would have been the only big indoor event on at this time of year. Now, there are many more indoor events, with a number of Irish athletes chasing times for the World Indoor championships across numerous European and US meets over the coming weeks.

There was also a time when athletes felt that indoor tracks were slow, but that has all changed now, and with it a new appetite for athletes to race indoors and get some early season times on the board.

Still, Millrose will always be an exclusive meeting, and I hope the athletes today can relate to this history as much as we did back in the day, when it felt like there wasn’t much else going on during the cold winter months.