For years the butt of college football jokes, Indiana triumph is a feelgood story for the ages

Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers dives for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Many observers seem to lose their sanity when it comes to American college football. As a sport, it comes laden with over-the-top superlatives and ridiculous, hyperbolic commentary.

But all the exaggerated language seemed fair when applied to the outcome of last Monday night’s National Championship final between Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes. The young men from Indiana University got the better of their Miami counterparts - five-time champions, no less – on a 27-21 scoreline.

Sports Illustrated ran the headline, “Impossible to Google: Indiana Completes Unlikeliest Turnaround in Sports History”.

That was a play on their coach Curt Cignetti, the cranky 64-year-old of Pittsburgh-area roots who came to Indiana two years ago and boldly predicted his championship potential: “I win, Google me.”

A New York Times story also heaped praise on the Hoosiers coach, saying: “Curt Cignetti has done the unthinkable, turning the biggest loser in college football history into a 16-0 national title team in just two seasons.”

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports fame (and pizza reviews) said: “This Indiana story will be made into a movie and people will not believe it was actually based on true events.”

Barack Obama also chipped in on X, calling it “One of the greatest turnarounds of all time”.

Congratulations to Indiana University and Coach Cignetti on winning their first College Football Playoff National Championship. One of the greatest turnarounds of all time. https://t.co/VCcZx09Z1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2026

It’s hard to argue with any of this. Indiana made its football debut with a loss to Franklin College in October, 1887, setting the trend for the next 138 years. It became known as the Midwest flophouse where football dreams went to die, while its basketball team prospered, winning five national titles under college patron saint Bob Knight.

Played on Miami’s home turf in Florida, Monday night’s final demanded some sort of proper fairytale ending if Indiana were to complete their 16-0 season – never previously achieved in the long history of major college football. Step up Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, already battered and bloodied, playing about a half-hour drive from his Florida high school and against one of the 130 college teams who originally turned him away.

With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Indiana holding a narrow 17-14 lead and facing a fourth-and-4 at the 12-yard line, Mendoza produced an iconic play.

“We’re going for it,” Cignetti had yelled from the sideline, after which Mendoza darted through the Miami defence with a quarterback draw. He pinballed off tacklers and briefly lost his footing before diving into the end zone – pure John Elway style – to score what proved the winning touchdown. Check it out.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

By all accounts Mendoza is the quintessential Mr Nice Guy. He has already won this season’s Heisman Trophy (essentially the Player of the Year award). Following his heroic touchdown on Monday, the camera cut to his proud parents. His mother Elsa, who was sitting in a wheelchair, was diagnosed with MS 18 years ago. Minutes later, Abba’s Fernando blared over the stadium speakers.

Certain parts of this story got me thinking about John Mellencamp, the old days of cross-county running in Bloomington and the classic cycling film Breaking Away.

Bloomington has been home to Indiana University since its foundation as the state’s seminary in 1820. It’s your classic American college town. It was also the scene of my one and only NCAA cross-country appearance, during my four years in college in America, when Brown University, founded in 1764, qualified for only the second time in its history.

That period was a high-water mark of Irish distance running in America. There were 14 Irish runners in that 1992 men’s race alone, with three in the top 10, including Mark Carroll from Providence College in third and Conor Holt of Oklahoma in seventh. Niall Bruton from Arkansas was 25th, Cormac Finnerty of Clemson 41st. Carroll, Bruton and Finnerty all went on to bigger and better things, later running for Ireland in the Olympics

That Irish pipeline, as it became known, may have slowed down significantly in the years since, but for that one day in Bloomington, it felt like the Irish partly owned the place. Bob Kennedy also made running history for Indiana, their first home winner, who later became the first non-African runner to break 13 minutes for 5,000 metres.

At that time, there was already something familiar about Bloomington, which was also the setting for Breaking Away – arguably the best film ever made about cycling. The 1979 movie was certainly the last pure cycling film to collect a Best Picture nomination.

Breaking Away remains instantly nostalgic and wonderfully timeless, somehow cutting to the core of cycling’s existence, a reminder of why and how sport has a mysterious way of constantly redeeming itself.

Then there’s the John Mellencamp connection. Mellencamp has been a lifelong Hoosiers fan, recording all his classic albums in Bloomington. At a time when nobody saw Indiana football as a sound investment, he gave $1.5 million to build the team’s indoor training facility: the John Mellencamp Pavilion.

After that, Indiana gifted him a wooden shack on the top of their home stadium, the farthest seat from the field, where the chain-smoking Mellencamp could puff away to his heart’s content. Mellencamp’s “Hurts So Good” was the team’s celebration tune throughout their winning season run. And that wooden shack is now considered Indiana’s most exclusive vantage point.