Ian O’Riordan: Is running through swamps and alligators enough to restore World Cross Country?

The start of the senior men's final at the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for World Athletics

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean the alligators aren’t out to get you.

Maybe if the World Cross Country Championships were being billed as a thriller movie they could have played on Joseph Heller’s old warning from Catch-22 as the tagline. Or maybe something even more dramatic. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water…

Pining for the good old days of the World Cross Country is nothing new. It used to be one of the single most important dates on the global athletics calendar. Particularly for European runners. But not anymore.

Saturday’s 46th running of the event is set for Tallahassee, the state capital of Florida and the largest city on the panhandle. No one can fault World Athletics in their efforts to make it more challenging for runners and more interesting for spectators. However, that may not be enough to restore its place in the heart of all true distance-running aficionados.

The 2km-lap course at the Apalachee Regional Park – both senior races are 10km – has been given a Florida theme park makeover. It features several different challenge areas, including a 90ft-high rollercoaster ramp, a 20ft-long muddy Everglades swamp, a treacherous alligator alley, a Florida sand dune and a narrow pool of sharks freshly shipped in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Okay, I made up that last one.)

Animal rights activists take note: the alligators are in fact carved wooden obstacles for the runners to jump over. It should be great fun to watch, but is this enough to restore some proper global appeal when set against its apparent decline?

Beginning in 1903, the event was originally European based, before the IAAF – now World Athletics – started running the show in 1973. After that, the next nine men’s champions were still either European or US-born, as were the next 21 women’s champions.

The last 32 men’s winners have all been African born, as have the last 13 women’s winner. African dominance in the under-20 and team races is perhaps even more alarming. No European has made the men’s under-20 individual podium since 1984 and the last European on the women’s under-20 podium was in 1996.

From the high of 76 countries and 805 athletes who took part at the 2000 event in Vilamoura, Portugal, only 52 countries and around 475 athletes will compete in Tallahassee. The biggest drop-off has been among the European nations, weary perhaps of this African dominance, so Athletics Ireland certainly isn’t alone in its ability to assemble only a modest number of entrants (four).

The event has been staged biennially since 2011, partly to enhance its distinction. Still, it seems much of the strong Irish tradition continues to be lost. Despite the record four-medal haul at last month’s European Cross Country Championships in Lagoa, Portugal, only Brian Fay (senior men), Fiona Everard and Niamh Allen (senior women), and Noah Harris (under-20 men), have made the trip to Tallahassee.

World Athletics have dreamed up some ideas over the years to make the event more appealing for European runners. In 1998, it introduced a second short-course race for men and women, and that looked to be working well when Sonia O’Sullivan won the double. Yet, she remained the only European winner of the short-course race, men or women, and it was discontinued after 2006.

They’ve since added a mixed 4x2km relay, in which Great Britain won bronze at the last event in Belgrade in 2024. It’s hard to know exactly why that didn’t appeal to more Irish runners.

Brian Fay is one of just four Irish athletes competing at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

O’Sullivan has also expressed her disappointment at the lack of Irish interest in Tallahassee, highlighting the fact Fay is the only member of the senior men’s team who won the silver medal in Lagoa to make himself available. Jack O’Leary, who led the way home in fifth, along with Cormac Dalton (11th), have both opted for Sunday’s 10km road race in Valencia, which O’Sullivan described as “a fun run . . . racing only against the clock”.

The absence of an under-23 race in Tallahassee explains why Nick Griggs has opted out. After winning Ireland’s first men’s individual gold in the under-23 race in Lagoa, he’s turned his attention to the indoor season, perhaps understandably so.

Still, it’s often forgotten that John Treacy tuned up for his second successive World Cross Country win in Limerick in 1979, when still only 21, by winning a two-mile indoor race in Providence, Rhode Island. Treacy may have appeared impossibly thin but his extraordinary strength and resilience all stemmed from his years of running cross-country.

Maybe these were simply rare and exceptional times for Irish and European distance running, although watch out for Jimmy Gressier from France, the World 10,000m champion, who appears primed for the African challenge in Tallahassee.

In the meantime, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has dreamed up another idea to restore European interest. Coe is bidding to get cross-country running back on the Olympic programme, only this time at the Winter Games, in time for the French Alps edition in 2030.

Cross-country running was previously part of three summer Olympics up to 1924, where the stifling hot conditions in Paris almost killed some of the 38 starters. Coe believes it would fit neatly into the winter programme, his quest supported by David Lappartient, the president of the International Cycling Union, who is also bidding to get cyclo-cross included for 2030.

The natural obstacle this time is the Olympic Charter, which currently stipulates that all winter sports must be performed on snow or ice. That’s still possible with cross-country, perhaps less so with cyclo-cross, although Coe has also sparked the interest of Kirsty Coventry, president of the International Olympic Committee, who is open to the idea.

Indeed, the next World Cross Country isn’t scheduled until 2029, at which point Coe hopes it might act as a qualifier for the Winter Olympics. Maybe that will give the event the boost in needs, even among Irish runners.

♦ World Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Virgin Media 2, 3.50pm