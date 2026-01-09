Sonia O’Sullivan: Are some Irish athletes running scared of the World Cross-Country?

Sonia O'Sullivan after winning the gold medal in the 8,000m at the World Cross-Country Championships in 1998. Photograph: Abdelhak Senna/AFP via Getty Images

For many years the first race put into my diary was the World Cross-Country Championships. This was the big test and challenge for all the top distance runners, from the road and the track, the one race you did not want to miss.

There was no other race like it, and even if it has been somewhat diluted in recent years, this is still the case with Saturday’s World Cross-Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida. The purpose-built course at Apalachee Regional Park looks fast and exciting, the first time the event is hosted in the US since Boston in 1992.

The event has been staged biennially since 2011, and it seems some of the great Irish tradition has also been lost in the years since. Despite the record four-medal haul at last month’s European Cross-Country in Lagoa, Portugal, just four individual athletes have made the trip to Tallahassee: Brian Fay (senior men), Fiona Everard and Niamh Allen (senior women) and Noah Harris (under-20 men).

The absence of an under-23 race in Tallahassee explains why Nick Griggs has opted out, after winning Ireland’s first men’s individual gold in the under-23 race in Lagoa, and also leading the team to gold. The Irish senior men also won a team medal (silver) for the first time in 25 years, and there was also a first Irish medal (bronze) in the women’s under-20 race, won by Emma Hickey.

The fact Athletics Ireland were unable to assemble any team entry is disappointing, although the athletes must take much of the blame here. Along with Fay, who finished 10th in Lagoa, Jack O’Leary (fifth), Cormac Dalton (11th), Darragh McElhinney (16th) and Efrem Gidey (19th) all made the top-20 in Portugal, but none of them are running on Saturday.

Boston in 1992 was also the same year I ran my first World Cross-Country, following the trail of many of the top Irish runners who knew the importance of this proper endurance test over the winter months. The race was held at a snowy Franklin Park in Boston, and even if there wasn’t much preparation put into the team race, we went there with big ambitions, determined to get into position during the notoriously fast and furious start.

I don’t recall a lot about the race, beyond surprising myself by finishing seventh, the headlines there going to Catherina McKiernan, narrowly beaten in the final straight by home favourite Lynn Jennings, a three-time winner of the World Cross-Country.

It’s a pity so many athletes decided to pass up the opportunity to run for their country in this year's World Cross-Country Championships. Photograph: Jalil Bounhar/AP

McKiernan would go on to win three more silver medals, in three successive years. The Irish women’s team also finishing fourth in 1992, just outside the medals. Five years later we finally won bronze, in Turin. We felt if we just kept turning up, our day would come.

I do remember drifting off the front pack in Turin and the vociferous Irish supporters cheering me. “Do it for the team Sonia!” I was re-engaged and held my position, helping to secure that coveted team bronze alongside McKiernan, Valerie Vaughan and Una English. All that set me up nicely to win the double the following year, when there was a long- and short-course race.

Saturday’s 46th running of the event in Tallahassee is once again expected to be dominated by the east African nations, particularly Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Eritrea. The last time Ireland won a medal was in Leopardstown in 2002, one year later than planned due to foot-and-mouth disease, and I was racing again just three months after giving birth to my second daughter, Sophie.

In finishing seventh along with Anne Keenan-Buckley (10th), Rosemary Ryan (18th) and Maria McCambridge (50th) we won bronze in the now discontinued short-course race.

I get the sense there wasn’t much thought or energy put into an Irish team selection for Tallahassee, and it’s a pity so many athletes decided to pass up the opportunity to run for their country. Part of the problem is that some members of that senior men’s team have decided to run a 10km road race in Valencia on Sunday, hoping that might help them qualify for the European Championships on the track in Birmingham in August.

It’s hard to fathom why any elite athlete would choose what essentially is a fun run in Valencia, racing only against the clock, that they can run any week of the year, over a World Championship, where they could help deliver a team result to be proud of. Fail to prepare, and all that.

Fiona Everard in action at the European Cross-Country Championships in Lagoa, Portugal, last month. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

There is also a mixed relay now at the World Cross-Country, a 4x2km race, and surely that would have been another opportunity for Irish athletes looking to test themselves against the best in the world, especially as some non-African nations have made the podium in recent years.

It is great to see Everard lining up, after finishing 10th in Lagoa, and out to improve on her 60th placing in Belgrade two years ago. Allen will also like the longer 10km course (it was 7.5km in Lagoa), and both these athletes will only learn from the experience.

Fay has been focused on this event since he started back training last September, having run at this course before while at University of Washington at the NCAA Championships. He’ll also be out to leave a mark, but will miss having the energy of a team around him.

After winning silver on the European stage, the natural next step for the senior men would have been to see where they could place on the world stage. There will be comparable teams to Ireland racing from the US, Australia, Canada, Japan, Great Britain, South Africa, Spain, France and New Zealand.

People forget that cross-country running has always had a built-in team element. This is what helps drive individuals to higher levels, an important step in the development of any international career.

Hickey was unavailable for the under-20 this time due to school commitments, she’s still only 16. It’s great to see Harris give it a go in the men’s under-20 race, Tallahassee just a short trip from where he’s studying at the University of Tennessee.

It’s a bit late now, but a stronger effort should have been made to ensure more of our top runners made the start line in Tallahassee, not watching from home. Because ultimately no other race can help build the resilience and character required to succeed in distance running. And against other athletes, not just the clock.