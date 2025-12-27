Ian O’Riordan: Is the 10k and half-marathon just a gateway drug to the harder stuff?

Dear Hunter S Thompson,

To keep a potential screed down to a few lines, we would like you to cover the Honolulu Marathon. We will pay all expenses and an excellent fee.

Sincerely,

Paul Perry, Executive Editor, Running Magazine.

Has there ever been a better pitch for an article about running? No wonder Thompson mocked his luck and promptly booked his trip to Hawaii for that Christmas of 1980. With his artist friend Ralph Steadman in tow, there was some suggestion he may also run the thing, and even if that never transpired, Thompson cut to the core of marathon running in his own inimitable gonzo style.

Indeed Thompson got an article and a book out of it, hilariously charting the entire journey in The Curse of Lono. The main purpose of his trip was to try to make some sense out of the then entirely new social craze known as the running boom, and why these masses of mostly skinny runners gathered at the start line for a race they had a largely fat chance of winning.

“We arrived at ground zero around four in the morning – two hours before starting time, but the place was already a madhouse. The air was foul with the stench of human faeces and Vaseline. Prerace diarrhoea is a standard nightmare for all marathons, and Honolulu was no different ...

“Why do these buggers run? Why do they punish themselves so brutally, for no prize at all? What kind of sick instinct would cause 8,000 supposedly smart people to get up at four in the morning and stagger at high speed through the streets of Waikiki for 26 ball-busting miles in a race that less than a dozen of them has the slightest chance of winning?”

Much of what Thompson wrote about that trip still holds up 45 years later. The race itself was first dreamed up by some local runners in 1973, inspired in part by the Boston Marathon, and also the idea some people might come to Hawaii for the marathon and stay for the piña colada and malasadas. Or maybe the Pipeline Masters on the north shore.

Traditionally taking place a Sunday or two before Christmas, the Honolulu Marathon grew as a race and as much as it did a winter vacation. It helps that the island of Oahu is glorious in December, just as it is the other 11 months of the year, but part of the successful package was making sure the runners would keep coming back for more. That’s the ultimate success of any big city marathon, including Dublin, and Thompson understood that part too.

Finishers medals during the Honolulu Marathon 2019. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty

“Marathon running, like golf, is a game for players, not winners. That is why Wilson sells golf clubs, and Nike sells running shoes. The Eighties will not be a healthy decade for games designed only for winners ... The concept of victory through defeat has already taken root, and a lot of people say it makes sense.

“The Honolulu Marathon was a showcase example of the New Ethic. The main prize in this race was a grey T-shirt for every one of the 8,000 ‘Finishers’. That was the test, and the only ones who failed were those who dropped out.”

That was also my experience in 2005, after a slightly less generous pitch and the promise of a special rate at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. By then the race had grown to 28,000 runners, and again not a lot of it made immediate sense. Including the fact about 16,000 of them were from Japan, and all loudly cheered as they ran within a stone’s throw of the USS Arizona, the sunken memorial to Pearl Harbor where the Japanese bombing spree jettisoned the United States into the second World War.

Two decades on, the Honolulu Marathon continues to grow, the 53rd edition before Christmas attracting just under 43,000 runners (up from 36,000 last year). Like a lot of other big city marathons, the event now also includes a race-day mile and a 10k, plus a separate half-marathon staged in April. Once any runner gets sucked into an event they like it’s hard to let go.

Long-time Honolulu Marathon president Dr Jim Barahal admitted as much in a fascinating interview with US running journalist Toni Reavis. Barahal goes back to Thompon’s time, and also understands perfectly well the importance of keeping all those skinny runners hungry for more.

“It adds to the marathon,” Barahal said of the shorter races. “And a number of those people will go on to run a marathon, but that’s not the purpose either. We’re not trying to start you out on like marijuana thinking ‘you’re going to move up’, taking more serious drugs. We think a 10k is its own thing, and it’s fun and it’s healthy and it stands on its own.

“Our mile and 10k are not gateway drugs. We’re not trying to say, ‘you’re going to start with a mile and then do a marathon’. No, you’re going to do the mile because it’s really fun and you’re going to be part of an amazing event and you’re going to have a memory for life.”

Honolulu has no qualifying time or entry ballot, so isn’t bound by the same limitations as Dublin, which had a record 47,000 applications in the ballot for its 22,500 places next year. Last week the same Dublin Marathon Group also announced a ballot entry for its half-marathon, which is capped at 12,500, and which has moved to the May bank holiday weekend, the same Sunday as the Limerick and Belfast city marathons.

The organisers did act on feedback from the Dublin Marathon, and the €4 ballot entry fee for the half-marathon will be refunded to all runners who miss out in the ballot – and redeemable against the €75 entry for those who are successful. Which Hunter S Thompson might say is still good value for a gateway drug.