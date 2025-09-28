Orla Comerford and Greta Streimikyte strike gold for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

Ireland's Orla Comerford celebrates winning the women's 100m T13 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Orla Comerford delivered a stunning run to claim gold in the T13 100m final at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Raheny Shamrock sprinter was dominant from gun to line with a time of 11.88 seconds, just shy of her 11.87 personal best but still a new championship record.

Rayane Soares da Silva of Brazil finished second in 12.07 and America’s Kym Crosby took third in 12.41.

Comerford adds the World Championships title to the bronze medal she claimed in the event at the Paralympic Games in Paris last year.

It was Ireland’s second gold of the day on the track after Greta Streimikyte produced an equally dominant run to win the T13 1,500m final.

The three-time Paralympian came home in a time of 4:39.62. Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar was second in 4:51.12 with Russian athlete Elena Pautova third in 4:51.69.

Speaking after winning her first ever World Championships medal, Streimikyte said: “To be honest, I like taking a race, taking it on, so I just took the opportunity.”