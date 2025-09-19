Noah Lyles pledges to surpass Usain Bolt’s record after his fourth 200m gold at World Championships

First Noah Lyles equalled Usain Bolt’s record of four straight 200m gold medals at a World Athletics Championships. Then he promised the greatest sprinter that has ever lived that he would surpass him in two years’ time.

“I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles,” said Lyles, who powered home in the second half of the race to win in 19.52 sec, with his American compatriot Kenny Bednarek claiming silver in 19.58.

For Lyles it was a particularly special moment given he had arrived at the Olympics here in Tokyo in poor shape and had underperformed. “I don’t have good memories from 2021. At that time I was depressed, but this time I am energised. I love what I do and I am happy. I have the best support staff and the best crowd I could have ever asked for.

“My face is blasted everywhere over Tokyo. This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me for ever. Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay.”

The talented Jamaican Bryan Levell just pipped the Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who has been nursing a knee problem, to take bronze. Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was fifth.

“I studied my competitors,” Lyles said. “I knew their momentum was going to slow up once we got closer to 150m but mine was going to build up after I hit that mark. Being patient was the most important thing. I controlled the race. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done.”

There was drama in the men’s 400m hurdles as the Olympic champion Rai Benjamin was initially disqualified after crossing the line first before being reinstated as the winner.

Gold medallist Rai Benjamin. Photograph: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty

The American had a crown on his head when an official told him he was going to lose his gold medal because in knocking down his final hurdle it had dislodged a hurdle in the next lane to him in the final straight.

The decision was overturned, however, when it was shown that it had no impact on the final result.

“We were sitting down near the elimination chairs, ironically, and Alison dos Santos said the referees are reviewing the race,” said Benjamin, who won in 46.52 sec. “And that it was about me being disqualified. I asked: ‘Did I step on the line or what?’ It might have been because of that last hurdle I knocked down. But it was all fine in the end.”

The world record-holder, Karsten Warholm, was left frustrated after finishing fifth in 47.58. “I had something happen when I got out of the block, like a little strain in my left thigh,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s a hamstring or knee.

“Trying to hurdle with it wasn’t good. I also crashed the third hurdle. I tried to push but it was just a terrible race. A disaster. I knew I was good and that’s why this outcome is disappointing.”

There was another world gold medal for the Dutch athlete Femke Bol, who stormed to victory in 51.54 in the women’s 400m hurdles. “The race always starts hard for me but I know my strong points,” said Bol, who beat the American Jasmine Jones into second.

“I tried to keep my speed. I was pushing and cruising. The last 100m was the best I’ve had all season, that is what was special. I was focused on myself and running for my life until I made it through the line.”