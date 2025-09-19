Kate O’Connor moves into bronze medal position in heptathlon at World Championships

Ireland's Kate O'Connor reacts after clearing the bar during the high jump and setting a personal best in the event. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Kate O’Connor has moved into the bronze medal position after the third event in the World Championships heptathlon in Tokyo.

Stepping into the shot put circle, O’Connor took over sole possession of third spot after throwing a best of 14.37m in the first round, not far off her best of 14.61m.

That 14.37m brought her tally to 2,932 points, well on schedule to break her Irish record at this stage, with just the 200m to come in Friday’s session, ahead of Saturday’s three concluding events.

Anna Hall from the US continues to lead with her 3,125 points, ahead of three-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam from Belgium, who sits on 2,210 points.

Sofie Dokter from the Netherlands sits in fourth on 2,880 points.

O’Connor had moved into a share of third place after the second event, setting a lifetime best of 1.86 metres in the high jump.

The 24-year-old cleared her first five heights at the first attempt, then cleared 1.86m on her second attempt – improving her previous best of 1.84m. She came close in her three efforts at 1.89m.

Only two women cleared that next height of 1.89, Hall moving into the lead ahead Thiam.

O’Connor also set a personal best in the first event of the day, the 100m hurdles.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor in action in the 100m hurdles. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

She was drawn alongside Thiam and Britain’s World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and held her own to clock 13.44 seconds, improving her previous best of 13.57.

The heat was won by Britain’s Jade O’Dowda in 13.34, also a personal best, while Johnson-Thompson was given the same time as O’Connor, which earned them both 1,059 points.

Kate O’Connor’s reaction to hitting her High Jump Personal Best is everything ☘️



pic.twitter.com/6MAhkRFH4u — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) September 19, 2025

On a notably cooler and less humid night inside Japan’s National Stadium, three Irish athletes also went in the heats of the men’s 5,000m, with Darragh McElhinney coming closest to making Saturday’s final with an excellent effort in the second heat.

With only the top eight from each progressing, McElhinney was still in contention around the last bend, sitting in 10th. After the slow early pace, there were plenty of big kickers in contention, and McElhinney just missed out in 10th, the Cork athlete running 13:42.56.

The win there went to Binjam Meheny from Ethiopia in 13:41.52, defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway claiming the last qualifying spot in eighth.

Andrew Coscoran was back on the track two days after running the 1,500m final, and finished 19th in 13:56,95. In the first heat, Brian Fay went out hard, sitting in fourth for the opening laps, before dropping back to 17th in 13:31.12, the win there going to Isaac Kimeli from Belgium in 13:13.05.

The 5,000m final is set for Sunday’s closing session (11.47am Irish time).