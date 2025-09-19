Kate O’Connor gets heptathlon campaign off to storming start

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor on her way to finishing third in her 100m hurdles heat. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Kate O’Connor has enjoyed a superb start to her heptathlon challenge at the World Championships in Tokyo, smashing per personal best to take third place in the first heat of the 100m hurdles.

The 24-year-old was drawn alongside three-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam from Belgium and Britain’s World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and held her own to clock 13.44 seconds, improving her previous best of 13.57.

The heat was won by Britain’s Jade O’Dowda in 13.34, also a personal best, while Johnson-Thompson was given the same time as O’Connor, which earned them both 1,059 points.

Her Irish record of 6,487 points ranks her fifth highest so far this season, but Thiam and Johnson-Thompson have yet to score this season.

The third heat was the fastest of the lot, won by Talihah Brooks from the US in 12.93, while the Olympic fourth-place finisher, Annik Kalin from Switzerland, was a non-starter.

O’Connor was sitting in joint eighth place after the first event.

O’Connor next has the high jump, shot put, and 200m on Friday. The javelin is the second event on Saturday, her favourite event, in between the long jump and 800m, at which point the medal chase will be a lot clearer.