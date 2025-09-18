Cian McPhillips qualifies for 800m final at World Championships, Mark English misses out

Ireland's athlete Cian McPhillips celebrates winning the second men's 800m semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Cian McPhillips has made history in winning his way into the 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, winning his semi-final in a stunning new Irish record of 1:43.18.

With only the top two from each of the three semi-finals progressing to Saturday’s final, plus the two fastest non-qualifiers, qualification was cut-throat.

But McPhillips was once again undaunted, the 23-year-old from Longford moving to the front down the homestretch to take the victory, breaking 1:44 for the first time, improving the Irish record of 1:43.37 set by Mark English last month.

Racing in the first semi-final, English made a bold move to the front with 200m remaining, briefly opening half a stride on the chasing group, and on course, it seemed, to nail qualification down the homestretch.

However, he was passed by defending champion Marco Arop from Canada and Olympic bronze medallists Djamel Sedjati from Algeria, who finished together in 1:45.09, with English nailing third in 1:45.47.

That meant English had to sit in the hot seat as the next two semi-finals unfolded, ultimately missing out after the second running.

On another night of searing heat and humidity inside Japan’s National Stadium, light rain starting to fall as the races started, McPhillips and English had already set some firsts in getting through to Thursday’s semi-finals.

McPhillips became the first Irish heat winner in the event on Tuesday, before English also progressed after finishing third in his heat.

It meant for the first time there were two Irish representatives in the semi-final stage of the event.

More to follow..