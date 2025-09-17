Andrew Coscoran finishes 12th in 1,500m final at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Andrew Coscoran has finished 12th in the men’s 1,500m final on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

On another night of searing heat and humidity inside Japan’s National Stadium, Coscoran came home in 3:35.87 in what was a first global outdoor final for the 29-year-old from Dublin.

The surprise gold medal went to Isaac Nader from Portugal in 3:34.10, who just out-dipped 2022 champion Jake Wightman from Great Britain, as his team-mate and defending champion Josh Kerr was run out of contention after 900m, limping home in last place.

The bronze medal went to Reynold Cheruiyot from Kenya in 3:34.25, while rising Dutch star Niels Laros faded to fifth.

Coscoran lined up in the 14-man final providing Irish interest in the event for only the third time in World Championships history. He sat mid-pack after 400, but couldn’t get himself into the mix for the medals over the last lap.

“A little disappointed,” said Coscoran. “I ran quite well in the heats and semis, and actually felt quite good there in the final. I think the issue itself was just trying to get into a good position with 400m to go. I’ve been in those type of races before, and if you’re not in a good spot with one lap to go, everyone runs a good last 400… it’s too hard to get up there.

“The last four or five years, it’s been a been a sub 3:30 race, so I did think it would be a little bit slower, so I was hoping to be in a higher position with 400m to go.

“I just had too much work to do, and in the last 100m started to tie up, go backwards. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go my way, it’s my first time making that final, and I still think I did a lot of things right here, in Tokyo. I just couldn’t get in the right spots in the final.”

It was set up as a relatively open race for the three medals, the final being run without seven of the top nine finishers from last year’s Olympic final in Paris, including Olympic champion Cole Hocker from the US, who was disqualified in his semi-final for jostling.

That was another measure of Coscoran’s achievement in getting this far, after his own Olympic hopes and ambitions last year fell so disappointingly flat.

Coscoran has already declared his intention to double in the 5,000m, with those heats set for Friday.