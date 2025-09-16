Sarah Healy poised for thrilling 1,500m World Championships showdown after final reprieve

They say fortune favours the brave, especially in a sporting arena like the World Athletics Championships, and after Sarah Healy relied on some fortune to make the 1,500 metres final, now is the time to be brave.

Healy was near inconsolable after initially missing out, and understandably so, the European Indoor 3,000m champion finishing seventh in Sunday’s semi-final – one place shy of qualifying for Tuesday’s showdown (2.05pm Irish time), her race execution lacking its usual spark.

That disappointment was brief, however, as Italy’s Marta Zenoni, who finished in sixth, was disqualified for jostling. Two more athletes were added after Zenoni’s antics, making for a 14-woman final, meaning every position will be hard-fought throughout the race.

Unless she falls over, or runs the wrong way, Faith Kipyegon will win the gold medal. Such is the all-conquering dominance of the 31-year-old Kenyan, she can win whatever way she wants, although a more honest and steadier pace will unquestionably suit Healy. It’s a final reprieve, and she knows that too.

The 24-year-old from Dublin has proven her own finishing speed when winning the Rome Diamond League back in June, and critical to her chances of nailing a top finish will be maintaining contact with the leaders for as long as possible.

Kenya’s Kelly Chepchirchir is also in medal-winning form, as is Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull from Australia, with Nikki Hiltz from the US also a threat. If Healy can be brave enough to keep herself in contention, knowing she’s shown the form all season, it’s sure to be a thrilling race.

Sharlene Mawdsley during the women's 400m heats. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Sharlene Mawdsley was bravery personified in qualifying for the 400m semi-finals, tearing out in lane nine and holding on for fourth, clocking 51.04 seconds to ending up fifth of the six fastest non-qualifiers.

She knows she’ll need more than just fortune to make the final, her semi-final again including Sydney McLoughlin-Levrone, the US Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles who is looking to add the 400m flat title in Tokyo.

Only the top two in the three semi-finals plus the two fastest non-qualifiers go through. Drawn in lane three, meaning this time she has athletes to chase, Mawdsley is definitely in form to rattle her lifetime bests of 50.71 seconds.

Mark English and Cian McPhillips also line up in the seven 800m heats, each one suitably stacked with world-class runners, with only the top three in each progressing plus three more non-fastest qualifiers.

English has already enjoyed the season of his life at the age 32, breaking his own Irish 800m record three times, taking it to 1:43.37 in Budapest last month. That ranks him second fastest in his heat, behind Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya, with his 1:41.11, also one of the record 15 men to have broken 1:43 in the same season.

Unless he runs into trouble, English will progress, while the challenge for McPhillips is a little more daunting. He has improved to 1:44.19 in July and the 23-year-old is capable of making it through if he runs to his potential. He’ll have Bryce Hoppel from the US for company in heat four, while heat three will feature teen phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus, who ran 1:42.27 aged 16 to finish third in the US trials.

Irish in action – Tuesday (All times Irish)

12:02pm: Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m, Heat 4

12:11pm: Mark English – Men’s 800m, Heat 5

1.23pm: Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m, SF 3

2:05pm: Sarah Healy – Women’s 1,500m, Final