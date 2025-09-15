Andrew Coscoran gets tactics spot on to make 1,500m final at World Championships

Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran celebrates qualifying for the final of the men’s 1.500m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran won his way into the 1,500 metres final at the World Championships on another hot night inside the National Stadium in Tokyo, nailing one of the top-six qualifying places with a tactically astute performance to finish fifth.

With the last three World 1,500m champions to contend with, Coscoran needed to execute the perfect race, and he did exactly that, the 29-year-old from Dublin right in contention down the homestretch to come through for fifth, clocking 3:35.65.

His semi-final included former champions Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman of Britain, and 2019 champion Timothy Cheruiyot from Kenya.

It was Kerr that set most of the pace, with 800m passed in a steady 2:00, before the last lap burn up.

Taking the victory was rising Dutch star Niels Laros, just ahead of Kerr, but Coscoran was suitably pleased with his effort, having missed out on the final of the Olympic 1,500m final in this same stadium four years ago.

The final is set for Wednesday at 2.20pm Irish time, with Coscoran the first Irish athlete to make the men’s 1,500m final since Ciarán O’Lionaird in 2011.

Sarah Lavin went into her semi-final of the 100m hurdles knowing perfectly well the challenge that lay ahead, not just the 10 hurdles lined up in front of her.

With only the top two progressing to the final, plus the two-fastest non-qualifiers across the three semi-finals, Lavin did produce one of her best runs this season, nailing fourth in 12.86 seconds.

There was a false start by Finland’s Lotta Harala in lane eight, meaning one less athlete for Lavin to beat. The semi-final won by Grace Stark from the US, the second fastest in the world this year, in 12.37 seconds.

That fourth place and 12.86 clocking at least gave Lavin a brief hope, with two semi-finals still to run, but that hope didn’t last long as Pia Skrzyszowska from Poland ran 12.53 to finish third in the next semi-final, and with that knocked Lavin out of the non-fastest qualifying spot.

Lavin would have needed to improve on her Irish record of 12.62 to have had any chance to progress, another indication of this event has moved on in recent years. All three semi-finals were won in a sub-12.5 seconds, Toni Amusan from Nigeria winning the second semi-final in 12.36. Lavin ended up ranked 13th overall.