Sharlene Mawdsley and Sarah Healy progress at World Athletics Championships

An evening of mixed Irish emotions inside the National Stadium in Tokyo was highlighted by Sharlene Mawdsley making her way through to the 400m semi-finals at the World Championships, enduring a nervous wait in the process.

Hopes that Sarah Healy could maintain her excellent form season this season to make the 1,500m final were temporarily dashed, after she missed out by one place, finishing seventh, before later progressing after the athlete who finished ahead of her, Italy’s Marta Zenoni, was disqualified for pushing.

Sophie O’Sullivan was unable to repeat the heroics of her 1,500m qualifying heat, bringing up the rear in the opening semi-final, while Sophie Becker also fell short of qualifying from her 400m heat.

With the temperature and humidity inside the stadium in the red warning zone, it wasn’t an evening for fast times, but Mawdsley produced a storming run in her 400m heat, booking a hard-fought place in Tuesday’s semi-finals.

Only the top three across the six heats and the six fastest non-qualifiers progressed, so Mawdsley needed to bring her A-game. Drawn in lane nine, Mawdsley had little choice but to tear off from the gun, holding a top three spot around the last bend.

By the finish, she was run into a close fourth place, clocking 51.04 seconds, her second fastest time this season, narrowly edged out for the third by Kenya’s Mercy Oketch in 50.76. That meant an anxious wait for the remaining heats to conclude, but the Tipperary athlete was safe, fourth of the six fastest non-qualifiers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, and so proud of myself,” Mawdsley said.” It was a tough wait, don’t get me wrong. But just made it all worthwhile. I’m so happy, I can’t even put into words.

“I wanted to commit to it, for myself, and if I blow up in the last 50m, at least I’d still committed. That was one to be proud of, yes. I know how much it means to me, and how much it means to my friends and family back home. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders, and I was praying to everyone I’d qualify, and I did.”

Sophie Becker went in the sixth and final 400m heat, drawn in lane two. Like Mawdsley, Becker went out aggressively in the first half of the race but faded from fifth to sixth down the home straight, clocking 52.19. That heat was won by reigning World and Olympic champion Mariledy Paulino from the Dominican Republic, who looked smooth with a 49.85.

Healy and O’Sullivan had won their way through the heats of the 1,500m in contrasting styles, Healy cruising through in third, but Sunday was a far more challenging prospect with only the top six from the two semi-finals progressing.

There was trouble from just after the first 100m, as Germany’s Nele Webel and Salome Afonso from Portugal were clipped at the back and briefly fell, as the pace slowed to a proverbial crawl. However, Healy was ideally positioned mid-pack, sitting in sixth approaching the bell.

She then ran into a bit of trouble just before the bell, almost losing her footing but recovering well, but began to lose ground down the backstretch as Kelly Chepchirchir pressed things hard at the front.

Into the straight Healy was still in contention to make the top six, as runners ahead of her began to tire, but she just couldn’t find another gear, ending up seventh in 4:08.78, Zenoni finished just ahead of her in 4:08.78, as Chepchirchir took the win in 4:06.86.

Then came news the track judges had reviewed the race, Zenoni disqualified for jostling, promoting Healy into the last qualifying spot for Tuesday’s final (2.05pm Irish time). Webel was also granted a place in the final.

It the first semi-final, O’Sullivan was clearly feeling her effort from the heats in the legs as she was trailed off just before the 800m to finish 12th, clocking 4:18.18 as Kenya’s defending champion Faith Kipyegon took the win in 4:00.34.