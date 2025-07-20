Eimear Maher and Anika Thompson add to successful Irish showing at European Under-23 Championships

Ireland's Eimear Maher (right) after the medal ceremony for the Women's 1,500m at the European Under-23 Championships in Bergen, Norway. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for European Athletic

Eimear Maher and Anika Thompson helped ensure a record medal tally for Ireland on the closing day of the European Under-23 Championships, winning bronze in the 1,500m and 5,000m respectively.

Their additions brought Team Ireland’s medal tally to five, Thompson already having won gold in the 10,000m on Friday, with both Nicola Tuthill (hammer) and Nick Griggs (5,000m) both earning silver.

Maher, ranked seventh coming to Bergen, battled all the way to the line to snatch bronze in 4:09.54. The race was won by Turkey’s Dilek Kocak in 4:08.79, Adele Gay of France took silver.

“I’m absolutely delighted right now,” said Maher. “I knew after the Morton Games that I was in the shape of my life, and then I just had to keep it good and do what I did.”

Half an hour later, Thompson was in action in the 5,000m, claiming bronze in 15:56.80.

“It’s the joy I have of the sport of running, whether I win or lose, the greatest thing is that I’m healthy and I get to do this, I have a big smile on my face,” said Thompson of Leevale AC in Cork.

In the final event of the championships, Ireland’s men’s 4x400m team of Andrew Egan, Callum Baird, Joe Doody and David Mannion finished in fifth place in a new national Under-23 record of 3:06.31. The race was won by Spain in a new championship record of 3:02.02.