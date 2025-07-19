Nick Griggs wins silver at European Under-23 Championships in Norway

Ireland’s Nick Griggs, pictured at the World Athletics Championships in 2023, took silver behind the Netherlands' Niels Laros. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Nick Griggs has won silver for Ireland in the 5,000m at the European Under-23 Championships, clocking 13:45.80.

The 20-year-old added to Team Ireland’s medal haul from the event in Bergen, Norway after Anika Thompson took gold in the 10,000m and Nicola Tuthill won silver in the hammer on Friday.

“We walked out the first few hundred so I was like, ‘let me just take this out’,” said Griggs after Saturday’s race. “I was risking losing the medal to go and get to win, but I wanted to do that.”

After leading through 3,000m, the Tyrone man eventually had to surrender to the finishing kick of rising Dutch star Niels Laros, who won gold in 13:44.74.

At the Diamond League meeting in London, Ireland’s 4x100m women’s relay team stormed to an impressive new national record.

Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley AC), Ciara Neville (Emerald AC), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn AC) and Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) combined to clock a time of 43.73 seconds, improving on the previous record of 43.80 which had stood since 2018.

The quartet, racing together for the second time, finished fourth in a thrilling race won by Great Britain.

Sarah Healy continued her excellent recent form to finish third in the women’s mile. The Dubliner crossed the line in a time of 4:16.26, moving her to second on the Irish all-time list for the event behind Ciara Mageean.

Rhasidat Adeleke also showed improvement, clocking a season’s best of 22.52 into a slight headwind (-0.6m/s), to finish fourth in the women’s 200m behind training partners Julien Alfred and Dina Asher-Smith.

In the men’s 800m, Mark English clocked 1:44.07, the third fastest time of his career, to finish seventh.