Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in Diamond League 400m race in Oslo

Rhasidat Adeleke had to settle for fourth place in her first individual 400 metres of the season at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday evening.

On a perfect evening for running inside the famed Bislett Stadium, Adeleke started out well in lane six, only to fade a little into the homestretch, as Isabella Whittaker from the US took the win in 49.58 seconds.

Adeleke clocked 50.42 seconds in fourth, well outside her Irish record of 49.07 clocked this time last year when winning silver at the European Championships in Rome.

Henriette Jaeger from Norway delighted the home crowd when running a national record of 49.62 to nail second, having lead around the final bend, with Britain’s Amber Anning getting past the 22-year-old Adeleke in the last 50 metres to claim third in 50.42.

It was the first of a double bill of Scandinavian stops on the Diamond League circuit, Adeleke also racing the 400m in Stockholm on Sunday evening. The Oslo 400m line-up featured five of the eight Olympic finalists from Paris last summer, including Poland’s Natalia Bukowiecka, née Kaczmarek, who finished sixth in 50.67.

Mark English was running soon afterwards in a stacked 800m, and after his Irish record-breaking exploits over the last two weeks, this time had to settle for seventh place in 1:44.33.

It was still one of the fastest times for the 32-year-old English, with victory going to Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi in 1:42.78, his season best, ahead of Mohamed Attaoui from Spain, who ran 1:42.90.

Passing halfway in a sensible but fast 49.79 seconds, the top six all run sub 1:44, English breaking that barrier for the first time with his 1:43.92 to take the win in Hengelo on Monday night.