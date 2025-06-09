Mark English moves into world-class territory as he lowers Irish 800m record

Ireland's Mark English won the 800m at the FBK Games in the Dutch city of Hengelo on Monday evening in a new Irish record time of 1:43.92. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mark English became the first Irish athlete to break the 1:44-barrier in the 800 metres as he clocked 1:43.92 to win the FBK Games in the Dutch city of Hengelo on Monday evening.

At age 32, it’s shaping up to be the season of his life as English once again displayed all his racing experience to take the win on the latest stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

His 1:43.92 improved his previous best of 1:44.34, set when winning the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland last Friday week. Last summer, he’d improved the Irish record to 1:44.53, and is now running in properly world-class 800m territory.

Sitting in third coming into the homestretch, a few metres down on Peter Sisk from Belgium and Yanis Meziane from France, English coolly kicked past them both in the last 50m. Meziane held on for second in 1:44.32, with Craig Payton from Australia given the same time in third. Sisk faded right back to seventh.

After pacemaker Simon Mohlosi took them to the bell in 49.20, a fast time was clearly on. English bided his time, however, the Donegal athlete keeping his finishing kick until it mattered most.

English won his fifth European medal back in March, taking bronze at the European Indoors in Apeldoorn, adding to his two outdoor medals, and another two indoors.

Over the winter English moved to Australian coach Justin Rinaldi, and continues to take a break from his medical career. He’d already run well inside the automatic qualifying standard for the Tokyo World Championships of 1:44.50, and in this form will certainly fancy his chances of making the final when those championships take place in September.