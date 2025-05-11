Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team seal World Championships qualification in Guangzhou

Rhasidat Adeleke, picutred before Saturday's mixed 4x400m qualifiers, ran the second leg for Ireland on Sunday. Photograph: Tocko Mackic/Inpho

The Ireland women’s 4x400m relay team has secured qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, winning their second round qualifying heat on day two of the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

Despite missing out on the final after finishing third in Saturday’s heat, the team had a second chance to book a spot in Tokyo via Sunday’s second qualifying round, the top three finishers in each heat earning qualification for September’s World Championships.

Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley slotted into the team having sat out Saturday’s opening round in favour of the mixed 4x400m event (in which they secured Tokyo qualification with a second-place finish). The pair joined Sophie Becker and Rachel McCann who both raced in Saturday’s women’s heat.

After a rainy night on Saturday, conditions inside the Guangdong Olympic Stadium were more favourable to fast relay running. The Irish quartet took full advantage, Mawdsley running another stunning anchor leg to get past Australia’s Alanah Yukich in the last 150m, winning in 3:24.69.

READ MORE

How a winning preperformance at the World Relays looks



💥BECKER 51.41

💥ADELEKE 50.38

💥MCCANN 52.89

💥MAWDSLEY 50.01



BECKER 51.41
ADELEKE 50.38
MCCANN 52.89
MAWDSLEY 50.01

Mawdsley’s 400m split of 50.01 was the fastest of the heat. Australia finished second in 3:27.31 and Switzerland third in 3:32.37. Adeleke clocked 50.38 in her second leg.

The Irish team featured three of the team that finished fourth in the Paris Olympics last summer, McCann subbing in for Phil Healy who ran in Saturday’s heat along with Lauren Cadden.

Becker led off again, running an excellent leg that saw Ireland reach the first exchange alongside Australia. Adeleke them moved them in front on the second leg, and McCann maintained that spot until passed by Australia’s Jemma Pollard down the homestretch.

WORLD QUALIFICATION SECURED IN STYLE



A second relay team have qualified for the World Champs with the women's 4x400m punching their ticket to Tokyo 25



1st in 3:24.69WQ



Full result: https://t.co/k88UZ78PAy#WorldRelays | #IrishAthetics pic.twitter.com/NqKNsJY0Uk — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 11, 2025

Mawdsley took over the baton in second but never panicked, biding her time before kicking hard around the final bend and pulling away to win.

The fancied Jamaican team did not start, which meant only five teams lined up: China, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Zambia.

Given the increase in relay events, the mixed 4x100m being a new addition this year, teams can now swap an unlimited number of athletes between rounds.

Not to be for the men's 4x400m team in Guangzhou, but this is just the start of their journey



7th in 3:04.42



Full result: https://t.co/k88UZ78PAy#WorldRelays | #IrishAthletics | @123.ie pic.twitter.com/jnfLSgPgTd — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 11, 2025

The Irish men’s 4x400m quartet also had another chance at World Championship qualification, going in the second of the event’s second round qualifying heats. However, their seventh-place finish left them some distance off despite chasing hard the entire way.

With 17-year-old Conor Kelly on the first leg, his split 46.40 seconds, Ireland reached the first changeover in eighth. Cillín Greene ran an excellent 45.91 on the second leg, passing Germany to move to seventh.

Chris O’Donnell held the position with a 46.23 before Jack Raftery produced a storming first 200m on the final leg. Despite clocking 45.88, Ireland couldn’t improve on seventh, finishing in 3:04.42. The USA took the win in 2:58.68.

The remaining Irish interest will be in the mixed 4x400m final at 2.03pm Irish time.