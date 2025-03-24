Father of Jakob Ingebrigtsen denies abuse allegations as trial starts

A courtroom sketch of Gjert Ingebrigtsen as he appeared before South Rogaland District Court in Sandnes, Norway on Monday. Photograph: Ane Hem/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, pleaded not guilty to physically abusing two of his children, including the two-time Olympic champion, as his trial began on Monday.

The 59-year-old faces up to six years in prison, with the trial expected to run until May 16th at the South-Rogaland District Court in the Norwegian city of Sandnes.

Norwegian police pressed charges against Gjert Ingebrigtsen last year, accusing him of abusing two of his seven children over a period of several years.

Police opened an investigation in October 2023 when Jakob and his brothers Filip and Henrik, who are also athletes, accused their father of physical violence and abusive behaviour in an column published in a Norwegian newspaper.

READ MORE

The charge against Gjert for the abuse of his daughter was filed at the end of April 2024. Six months later he was also charged with abusing Jakob.

Jakob accused his father of several incidents of abuse, according to Norwegian media, including slapping him twice in 2008 and kicking him in the stomach after he fell off a scooter in 2009.

Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach shortly after Jakob won gold in the 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting widespread speculation in Norway over their rift.

The Ingebrigtsen family became a household name in 2016 when the TV show ‘Team Ingebrigtsen’ aired for five seasons on the national broadcaster NRK, showcasing the family as they trained and balanced their ambitions with daily life.