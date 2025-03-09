Jakob Ingebrigtsen takes 3,000m as Andrew Coscoran comes home sixth

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win in the 3,000m final at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A slow-burning and no less thrilling 3,000 metres final ended with Andrew Coscoran run out of the medals in the closing session of the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

Sitting in fourth place heading into the last of the 15 captivating laps, Coscoran was simply unable to get any closer to the medals, finishing in sixth place in 7:51.77 as the 12-man race turned into the latest coronation for Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

After running an Irish record of 7:30.75 in Boston last month, Coscoran came to Apeldoorn ranked third in the men’s 3,000m, and the Dublin athlete ran with that sort of confidence, always working hard to keep himself in contention.

Ingebrigtsen first moved to the front after a lap and a half to help control the pace, before kicking for home with two and a half laps remaining, winning in 7:48.37 to complete a third consecutive 1,500m/3,000m double at these championships, ahead of Britain’s George Mills, with Azeddine Habz from France third in 7:50.48.

Coscoran was passed by Britain’s James West in the run in, who took fifth in 7:51.46.

Still only 24, Norwegian sensation Ingebrigtsen now has 23 European titles in all, including cross-country and junior titles.