Ireland’s Orla Comerford wins 60m event at European Indoor Championships

Orla Comerford made the absolute most of the new inclusion of a mixed Para Athletics event at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands when winning the 60 metres in terrific style, her time of 7.63 seconds just outside her lifetime best.

The 27-year-old Comerford, who won bronze in the T13 100m at the Paris Paralympics, dominated the race from the gun, was well clear by halfway and finished some distance clear of the rest, the event combining several different disability categories.

“This opportunity only came four weeks ago, and I started back late after Paris, so when the chance came around, we had to take it,” she said, her time just short of her lifetime best of 7.62. “It’s huge for Para Athletics to be here, Para Athletics is athletics, and athletics fans understand it. This is the first year they’ve had para races involved in the championships, and hopefully it will grow.”

Second went to Marie Ngoussou-Ngouyi from France, who finished in 7.99 seconds.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarah Healy made absolutely certain of her place in the final of the 3,000 metres, winning her heat with ease and utter assurance as the championships reached the midway point.

Healy has come to the Dutch city of Apeldoorn in the form of her young life, ranked second in Europe this season over the distance, and just turned 24. She has all the necessary experience required to challenge for a top-three finish in Sunday’s final showdown (4.36pm Irish time).

Ireland’s Sarah Healy in action during the 3,000m heats at the European Indoor Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Running in the first of two heats, Healy kept herself at the front of the race throughout, moving in front on the last lap and winning in 8:55.35, all while expending the minimal amount of effort. There was no such joy for Jodie McCann, who finished the second heat in 10th place in 9:18.73.

“I’m definitely relieved to qualify safely,” she said. I feel like that as far as heats go it wasn’t too messy or stressful. I’ve never done a 3,000m heat before but I think it’s a little bit less stressful than a 1,500m heat, you have a bit more time to sort yourself out ... It felt good.”

Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant, the fastest European this season, won that second heat in 9:08.19, and there are plenty of other threats too, including Salome Afonso from Portugal, who has placed second in the 1,500m.

This season, Healy had broken a record of some sort every time she’s raced, twice improving her own indoor 3,000m mark, plus the 1,500m mark, before twice improving the 1,500m championship record at last month’s National Indoor Championships.

Andrew Coscoran also came to Apeldoorn ranked third in the men’s 3,000m, after also breaking the national record, and making Sunday’s final (3.50pm) was the very least of his ambitions.

Things were a little trickier here, still Coscoran kept his head as the pace heated up over the closing laps, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen doing what he always does in qualifying when coming from the back to the front. The Norwegian star won in 7:55.32 and is well on course to complete a third 1,500m/3,000m double.

Coscoran held on for fifth in 7:56.37, the top six all sure of advancing, and the race for second and third will certainly be tight. Coscoran has given himself a chance and that’s plenty good for now.

In the first heat, James Gormley placed eighth in 7:53.27, that race won by Britain’s George Mills in 7:50.87.

Ireland’s Bori Akinola finished second in his 60m heat at the European Indoor Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Bori Akinola was making his first individual senior appearance and he too made the most of it, the 23-year-old finishing an excellent second in his heat of the 60m after an brilliant start.

Akinola finished in 6.66 seconds, the top four all progressing to the semi-finals later on Saturday. Karl Erik Nazaroz from Estonia took the win in 6.61 seconds, defending champion Samuele Ceccarelli from Italy only managing fourth. The semi-finals are set for this evening (6.10pm Irish time).

“I’m happy to come back with second there,” Akinola said. “I was confident coming in that I’d get through the heats into the semi, but the major work now is going to be in the semi to make the final. That’s where I need to step it up a little bit more.”

Both Mark English and Cian McPhillips also go in the semi-finals of the 800m (7.13 Irish time).