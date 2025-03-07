Sharlene Mawdsley withdraws from 400m heats at European Indoors

Some 14 hours after Sharlene Mawdsley ran the fastest anchor leg of the mixed 4x400m relay final she withdrew from her heat of the individual 400m in Friday’s morning session of the European Indoor Championships.

Mawdsley explained on social media that she had suffered a minor hamstring injury during the warm-up.

“Unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the 400m this morning due to a slight hamstring injury in the warm up,“ she posted on Instagram. “I’m devastated after my run in yesterday’s relay splitting a 49.9 but I’ll be back for outdoors.”

The Tipperary athlete had been drawn in the fifth of the five heats, with only the top two, plus the two fastest losers, progressing to the semi-finals later on Friday night. Mawdsley’s interest in Apeldoorn appears to be over and she is expected to miss the women’s 4x400m relay, run as a straight six-team final on Sunday evening.

Another Dutch favourite Lieke Klaver won the second heat in 51.52 seconds, having played no role in their mixed relay success the night before. In that same heat, Ireland’s Lauren Cadden finished fifth in 56.77 seconds, well off her best, having gone out a little too fast in the opening lap.

Rachal McCann also went in heat four, and despite running a personal best of 53.16 to finish fourth, that wasn’t enough to progress. There were some other surprises elsewhere, gold medal favourite Amber Anning from Great Britain was disqualified for a lane infringement after winning her heat in 51.01 seconds.

Both Mark English and Cian McPhillips endured a tense experience in their heats of the 800m, McPhillips bring tripped down the final backstretch of his race, and ending up on the track, as did Bartosz Kitlinsk from Poland in front of him.

Ireland’s Cian McPhillips falls in the back straight of the 800m heats. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Crucially, both runners got up to finish the race, McPhillips coming home in 1:57.35, and after Kitlinsk successfully appealed the contact which had earlier knocked him off his stride, McPhillips too was reinstated on appeal. Both runners will now take their place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

English is the only member of the team who has won medals at this level before, an 800m silver in 2015 and bronze in 2022, but rode his luck a little, still in fourth coming off the final bend, before a gap opened up and he finished second in 1:46.42.