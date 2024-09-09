Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m at Swiss Galà dei Castelli meet

Sharlene Mawdsley enjoyed a superb end-of-season victory in the women’s 400m event at the Galà dei Castelli meeting in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Monday night, coming from behind to snatch the win in 51.35 seconds.

In her first race since the Paris Olympics, Mawdsley got the better of Susanne Gogl-Walli, who had pipped her to the automatic qualifying spot from her 400m heat in Paris. The Austrian placed second in 51.39, with Lieke Klaver from the Netherlands taking third in 51.42.

Part of the World Athletics Continental Tour, Mawdsley’s performance also came after a short break following the Olympics, where the Tipperary athlete anchored the women’s 4x400m relay that finished fourth, just outside the medals.

A strong end to a wonderful 2024 season for Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC)



Mawdsley finished just ahead of Susanne Gogl-Walli (Austria) and Lieke Klaver (The Netherlands) 👏… pic.twitter.com/le4MtDAjMR — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 9, 2024

At the same meeting, Luke McCann produced another excellent run over 800m, improving his best to 1:45.33 to finish second, and ahead of Irish record holder Mark English, who clocked 1:45.56. Victory in the event went to Gabriel Tual of France in 1:43.98

Last week, McCann moved himself into the top-10 on the all-time Irish mile list after knocking almost half a second off his best at the Copenhagen Athletics Games as the Dubliner crossed the line in 3:52.70.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old athlete had improved his 800m best to 1:45.53 in Szczecin, Poland, him to fifth on the Irish all-time list in the event.