‘There is lots more in the tank’: Orla Comerford happy with Paralympics bronze, for now

In the end, it took Orla Comerford just 11.94 seconds to fulfil a lifetime’s ambition and stand on the podium at a Paralympic Games.

At 8pm in Paris on Tuesday, day six of the Games, Team Ireland had only two medals acquired, but in the space of five minutes 36 seconds that tally was doubled as both Comerford and swimmer Róisín Ní Riain delivered third-place finishes on a sparkling night for Irish sport in the city of light.

“We are bronze sisters tonight,” smiled Comerford afterwards.

The Raheny Shamrock sprinter has been in the form of her life this season, and by the halfway mark of the 100m final at Stade de France the three podium-finishers were all but confirmed – leaving in their wake both the gold and bronze medallists from the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old finished just outside her personal best of 11.90, but Comerford still produced one of her best runs of the season for one of the biggest races of her career.

This is the Dubliner’s third Games. She made the 100m final in her inaugural appearance in Rio, finishing eighth, but did not make the final in Tokyo when her preparations were hampered by injury.

It took two world records to deny Comerford gold on Tuesday night – winner Lamiya Valiyeva set a new WR with a 11.76 finish while silver medallist Rayane Soares Da Silva came home in 11.78 – the world record before the final had been 11.79.

“I have no recollection of the race, usually I feel like I come off the track and I almost remember too much of it,” added Comerford.

“All I remember at the end was trying to stay relaxed and push myself out. Thankfully it was enough for third, but unfortunately not enough for anything else.”

Orla Comerford with her bronze medal from the T13 100m final. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Because this is not her ceiling. Bronze in Paris is no endpoint, just a landmark along the way to what she hopes will be even grander milestones.

“I just feel like there is lots more in the tank. I reckoned at the start of the year that it was going to take a world record to win it, and that’s what I had my eyes on.

“I know that was ambitious, but I think that is well within my wheelhouse so I’m excited for the next cycle to push on towards that and faster.

“I think my initial feelings when I crossed the line were of disappointment, and then when I was turned around and sent to my family I was like, ‘I can’t be disappointed with that’.

“I’m delighted. It’s so lovely to have so much Irish support here, it feels really like a home Games.”

In her hair, Comerford sported two sky blue ribbons in memory of her childhood friend Elaine Moran, who passed away a decade ago. When the big races come around, she takes Elaine down the track with her.

“Elaine passed away very suddenly, we were 16. She was a big Dubs fan and she wore blue ribbons, so at her funeral we all wore blue ribbons in our hair.

“Her parents set up a foundation with Heart Children Ireland called the Blue Ribbon Fund, so every time I step out on the track for the big moments, I always have her in my hair. I always like to carry her with me.”

It was a poignant night for other reasons too. Comerford’s Tokyo performance was not just hindered by injury, in the build-up to those Games, her long-time and much-loved coach Brian Corcoran died.

The mention of his name in the mixed zone on Tuesday brought tears to her eyes. His wife, Connie, and son, Rob, were in the stadium to watch the girl Brian coached become a Paralympic medallist.

“To be honest, I was just in my own world in Tokyo, with so much going on I just felt very separated from it all,” said Comerford.

“Brian’s family are here, my club members are here. It’s such an honour and a privilege to do it with them all here. I think he would be (proud), his wife and his son are here so I hope they are proud.”

It goes without saying.