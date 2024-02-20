Sarah Healy one of just three Irish athletes selected for World Indoor Championships

Sarah Healy is one of just three Irish athletes set to compete in the World Indoor Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sarah Healy has confirmed her intention to race next month’s World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, one of just three individuals selected by Athletics Ireland.

Although Healy didn’t race last weekend’s National Championships in Abbotstown, which had been one of the requirements for selection, she was granted dispensation and will line up in the 1,500 metres in Glasgow, the championships set for March 1st-3rd.

Just turned 23, Healy earlier this month broke the Irish senior indoor 1,500m record, clocking 4.03.83 in Lievin, France, which took over two seconds off the previous record held by Ciara Mageean.

That also came just a week after Healy broke Mary Cullen’s National senior indoor record over 3000m with 8.36.06. Interestingly, her training partner Georgia Bell, also coached by Trevor Painter at their Wigan base, is named in the UK team, having run 4:03.22 last month

Sarah Lavin is also back for another shot at the World Indoor final in the 60m hurdles, the Limerick sprinter equalling her lifetime best of 7.91 on her way to claiming her sixth national indoor title last weekend.

Israel Olatunde will compete in the World Indoor Championships. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The only other individual athlete is sprinter Israel Olatunde, the 21-year-old from Tallaght winning a third successive indoor 60m title on Sunday, and rounding into good form at the right time.

Sharlene Mawdsley picked up her first National 400m indoor title on Sunday in 52.04 seconds, and could yet secure an individual spot in Glasgow in that event once quota qualifications are confirmed on Wednesday.

For now, Mawdsley heads a strong women’s 4x400m team which also includes Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Roisin Harrison, Rachel McCann, and Lauren Cadden.

With the likes of Rhasidat Adeleke, Ciara Mageean, Andrew Coscoran, Mark English all by-passing Glasgow, turning their intentions instead to Paris Olympic qualification, the Irish team was always going to be small.

“2024 sees a busy championship schedule for many, with the Olympic Games the obvious target for all, and with World Indoors, World Relays, and European Championships key staging posts along the way,” said Athletics Ireland high performance director Paul McNamara.

“With that in mind, several athletes have opted to skip indoors, or end their season early to focus preparation on the summer months ahead. It’s a strong reflection of the strength in depth in Irish athletics currently that we have several potential finalists or better in this squad.”