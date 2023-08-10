Elizabeth Ndudi wins long jump gold for Ireland

Delivering on her own high hopes and expectations, Elizabeth Ndudi has won a historic gold medal in the women’s long jump on the final day of the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem.

Ndudi produced a brilliant round of jumps, with her best leap of 6.56 metres with her third effort smashing her own Irish Under-20 record of 6.44 which she set in June.

It’s a first ever gold medal in a field event for Ireland at these championships, coming after a day after Nick Griggs won silver in the 3,000m. Ndudi’s result also moved her to second on the Irish all-time list behind Kelly Proper’s national record of 6.62, set indoors in 2010.

“I’m in shock, I’m amazed how well the event went for me,” she said. “I was confident in myself coming in here but it’s a huge improvement and to do it in such a high competition makes the national record so special.

“I really focused on my mental preparations as well as the physical side coming in here. I made sure to really get in the zone in the morning and evening before sessions. Last year I was a bit nervous and I think that’s why I didn’t post a big jump but today I came in here full of confidence, so I was mentally prepared”.

Ndudi, who came into this week’s championships ranked sixth, did enough to hold off Plamena Mitkova from Bulgaria, who won the silver with her fourth round effort of 6.54m, with Laura Raquel Muller Germany third in a best of 6.51m

Ndudi started athletics while at primary school at St Attracta’s in Dundrum, also joining up with Dundrum-South Athletic Club, before the family moved to Nantes in France in 2016, when Ndudi was aged 11.

Her school days in Nantes now complete, Ndudi will next follow Rhasidat Adeleke into the US Collegiate system, starting later this month at the University of Illinois, the head coach there, Petros Kyprianou, known for his expertise in the long jump. Ndudi is also mixing things up with the sprint events, also running lifetime bests in the 100m (11.83) and the 200m (24.43) this year.

Her win brings to 18 the number of medals Ireland has won at Under-20 level, going back to John Treacy over 5,000m in 1975, but hers is the first in any field event.