Sophie O’Sullivan takes gold in thrilling 1,500m final at European Under-23 Championships

One glorious race, two magnificent Irish medals as Sophie O’Sullivan out-kicked Sarah Healy to win a thrilling 1,500 metres final at the European Under-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland

A first ever gold medal for Ireland at this grade, it also came with some echoes of the not-so-distance past – O’Sullivan’s calm tactics and finishing speed all so reminiscent of her mother Sonia and her medal wins on the Olympic, World and European stage.

O’Sullivan and Healy came in ranked first and second on the European Under-23 list for this season, although that counts for little in championship showdowns.

Healy, who ran 4:01.75 last month, was intent to make it a true run race, hitting the front from the gun, and leading through the first lap in 68 seconds. O’Sullivan was content to sit back in fifth, Klaudia Kazimierska from Poland shadowing Healy as she continued to set the pace.

Down the backstretch Healy made her first telling move, O’Sullivan now right on her heels, and biding her time, she kicked coming off the crown of the last bend, storming home from there in a new personal best of 4:07.18.

Healy never stopped chasing, winning silver in 4:07.36, with Britain’s Shannon Flockhart coming through for bronze in 4:08.37.

Before Espoo, the Irish medal haul at this grade had been relatively light – nine in all, beginning with James Nolan’s silver over 800 metres back in 1999. A first gold for Ireland, it was reminiscent too of Colin Costello and Danny Darcy winning gold and silver over 1,500m at the European Under-20 Championships back in 2005.

These Championships didn’t exist when Sonia O’Sullivan was at the grade, which neatly presented her daughter Sophie with the rare chance to win something her mother never did.

Healy clocked her PB in Ostrava last month, third on the Irish all-time at age 22. O’Sullivan, still only 21, came in with a best of 4:08.06.

Ireland’s Sarah Healy took silver in 4:07.36. Photograph: Sasa Pahic Szabo/Inpho

O’Sullivan recently secured maximum points for Ireland at the European Team Championships, Healy also scoring a victory already in Finland last month at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Healy also switched coaches this season, training now with the Trevor Painter group in Wigan, which includes British 800m rising star Keely Hodgkinson, who is running the 400m in Espoo – and incidentally beat O’Sullivan to gold at the European Under-18 Championships back in 2018. Healy also won a 1,500m-3,000m double at Under-18 in 2018, silver at Under-20 in 2019.

Earlier, Abdel Laadjel was just outside the medals in the 10,000m, fourth in a race which was filled with Europe’s finest up and coming endurance stars.

The young Donore athlete raced tactically superb, settling into the main pack before going with a race-defining move by the leading quartet with 3 laps to go. Laadjel battled bravely to try to fend off his Spanish rival over the last 800m but ultimately would cross the finish in 4th place in a time of 29:23.33 having come into the race ranked 15th.

The medals went the way of Britain’s Rory Leonard (GBR) 29:08.33, Italy’s Francesco Guerra (29:11.86) and Miguel Baidal of Spain (29:14.91).

Cian McPhillips, the 21-year-old from Longford, ended up seventh in the final of the 800m, running 1:48.04, the gold there going to Yanis Meziane of France in 1:45.92.

Elsewhere, Andrew Coscoran produced another terrific 1,500m run at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland, taking some two seconds off his Irish record with a brilliant 3:30.42, fourth best in a race won by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in a new European record time of 3.27.14.